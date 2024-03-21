Pittsburgh Pirates 2024 Season Preview

It’s generally best to take spring training stats with a grain of salt, but Cruz has been hitting the cover off the ball this spring. In 36 plate appearances, he is slugging 1.032 with seven homers, four of which were hit over 110 MPH or more. He’s locked in as the club’s starting shortstop, and his stock could continue to skyrocket if he can stay healthy for a full season.

Who’s excited for Oneil Cruz to be back in action this season? 🤩 pic.twitter.com/KfaCiXfbRA — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) March 5, 2024

Ke’Bryan Hayes is entering his fifth big league season, and he is entrenched at the hot corner for Pittsburgh. One of the best defenders in the entire sport, Hayes secured the first Gold Glove Award of his career in 2023, and he is coming off his best offensive season since his rookie year in 2020. Hayes can sleepwalk into a 3.0 fWAR with his defensive talent alone, but the biggest determining factor for him is his bat.

He finally slashed his ground ball rate from nearly 50% in 2022 to just 42% last season, and that was a huge development for his offensive potential. Hayes is entering his prime at 27-years old, and he can take his game to another level if he takes another step forward offensively this season.

Henry Davis is a major X-factor for Pittsburgh’s offense, and a breakout could be in store for the former first overall pick. Davis struggled last season after his promotion to the majors, as he hit just .213 and posted an OPS of .653 with a 76 wRC+ in 255 plate appearances. However, that’s not indicative of what kind of hitter Davis can be when things are clicking.

Davis has a lot of offensive upside, especially in the power department, and that power has been on full display in spring training. Now thrusted into a full-time role as the club’s top backstop in 2024, Davis has a chance to take a major step forward in his development and become an integral player for the Pirates.

Henry Davis has gone deep in each his last three Spring Training games🔥



Could we see a major breakout season? pic.twitter.com/H2LHzhPJXv — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) March 4, 2024

Bryan Reynolds is heading into his sixth season with the Pirates, and he’ll look to bounce-back to the All-Star-version of himself that put up a 6.0 fWAR in 2021. Last year wasn’t a bad season for Reynolds (.790 OPS, 110 wRC+, 2.3 fWAR), but his offensive production has steadily declined in each of the past two seasons. Still, he is the anchor at the top of Pittsburgh’s lineup, he is a cornerstone piece in their outfield, and he brings valuable experience to a relatively young batting order.