Chicago Cubs 2024 Season Preview

Projected Lineup with Bellinger at 1B Projected Lineup with Bellinger at CF Nico Hoerner – 2B Nico Hoerner – 2B Ian Happ – LF Ian Happ – LF Dansby Swanson – SS Dansby Swanson – SS Cody Bellinger – 1B Cody Bellinger – CF Seiya Suzuki – RF Seiya Suzuki – RF Christopher Morel – DH Christopher Morel – 3B Michael Busch – 3B Michael Busch – 1B Yan Gomes – C Patrick Wisdom – DH Pete Crow-Armstrong – CF Yan Gomes – C

Bellinger is the main factor here. He could play both center field and first base, so it really depends on where the Cubs want him on any given day. He is good enough defensively to play both positions, though.

The Cubs are locked up in the middle infield, left field, right field, catcher, and wherever Bellinger lands. That leaves DH, third base, and first base/center field (dependent on Bellinger) up for grabs. There are a few different options the Cubs could go with, but Christopher Morel needs to be in the lineup.

Morel is taking more reps at third base, so with Bellinger in the outfield, Morel could be their starter at the hot corner. Defensively, Morel does not have the best stats. He has a negative OAA, and a negative success rate added; meaning he is not making as many plays as he should. However, he is putting in the work, and has already started flashing some leather at third base.

What a snag by Christopher Morel at the hot corner! pic.twitter.com/ovBp47e0JM — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 25, 2024

Despite his defensive struggles, Morel has an electric bat that can not be ignored. He finished 2023 with a .247 batting average, 26 home runs, and 70 RBI. Along with that, he had a 116 OPS+, and a .347 wOBA. He was higher than the 90th percentile in average exit velocity, barrel percentage, and hard-hit percentage, as well. He does have a very high strikeout and whiff rate, but his ability to hit for power is something the Cubs need in the lineup.

Michael Busch can play both corner positions. Since the Cubs traded for him, it seems likely he will be the starter at one of them. Busch is much better at first base than third base, but he is capable of playing both. His potential with the bat is what will really keep him in the lineup.

Busch played 98 games in Triple-A last season, and he hit .323 with an OPS of 1.049, 27 home runs, 90 RBI, and just 88 strikeouts to 65 walks in 98 games played. He was not able to truly prove his talent at the big league level last season in his short time up. However, the potential is there, and the Cubs need him to show it.