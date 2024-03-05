Chicago White Sox 2024 Season Preview

This year may not be pretty but I am personally choosing to enjoy the experience of watching young players develop as opposed to being angry due to a failed rebuild that is in the past now. Many of the current pieces on the roster will not be around beyond the deadline or end of season, which prompts me to take a different approach than in the past with this preview.

Let’s first take a look at what the roster should look like when the season kicks off. Then, I want to provide an idea of how different it could look by the end of the year. This team may struggle a lot this season, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t intriguing pieces to watch.

Projected Offense

Projected Opening Day Lineup 1. Andrew Benintendi – LF 2. Yoan Moncada – 3B 3. Luis Robert Jr. – CF 4. Eloy Jiménez – DH 5. Andrew Vaughn – 1B 6. Dominic Fletcher – RF 7. Paul DeJong – SS 8. Martín Maldonado – C 9. Nicky Lopez – 2B Bench – C Max Stassi, INF Lenyn Sosa, 1B/OF Gavin Sheets, OF Kevin Pillar

Projected End of Season Lineup 1. Andrew Benintendi – LF 2. Colson Montgomery – SS 3. Luis Robert Jr. – CF 4. Eloy Jiménez – DH 5. Andrew Vaughn – 1B 6. Bryan Ramos – 3B 7. Dominic Fletcher – RF 8. Martín Maldonado/Max Stassi – C 9. Jose Rodriguez – 2B Bench Options – C Korey Lee, INF Braden Shewmake, INF Lenyn Sosa, RF Oscar Colas, OF Zach DeLoach, INF Nicky Lopez, 1B Tim Elko, OF Peyton Burdick, C Adam Hackenberg

The first five in this lineup remain fairly similar to last season with the subtraction of longtime starting shortstop Tim Anderson. It seemed like Anderson could have been a White Sox for life, but after the worst season of his career, he’ll try to rebuild his value in Miami this season.

Andrew Benintendi will need to bounce back in year two of his five-year deal. He was barely a factor on offense but his reputation and past success makes him the likely choice to bat in the leadoff spot. Given the status of the team, there’s a chance the team tries to move his contract if he has a strong first half of the season.

Yoan Moncada enters the final guaranteed year of his contract with more to prove than anyone else in this lineup. Injuries and lack of consistency have landed him in a situation where he absolutely needs to produce this season before he hits the open market. The talent is clear when it comes to the former top prospect in baseball. The team holds a $25 million club option for 2025, which is practically guaranteed to be declined regardless of his play.

Moncada will not stop raking since the WBC!!!



Team Cuba seemingly did wonders for a guy that hasn’t been able to produce consistently the past few years. pic.twitter.com/bjDmbVvpar — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 2, 2023

With Moncada likely on the way out after the season and Just Baseball’s 65th-ranked prospect Bryan Ramos waiting in the wings at third base, he could even be a candidate to get moved at the deadline. When finally healthy, Moncada did post a 125 wRC+ while hitting eight home runs across the final two months of the season. If the White Sox eat some of the contract, he could be an appealing trade candidate if he produces like he has shown in the past.