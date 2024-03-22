Kansas City Royals 2024 Season Preview

The Kansas City Royals are a young and fun team heading into the 2024 campaign. That doesn’t mean they’re going to contend for the AL Central crown, but the promise is certainly there.

Last season, this squad put together only 56 wins, the lowest full-season amount they’ve had since 2005. They also finished under .500 for the seventh consecutive year and had the lowest non-Oakland A’s winning percentage in all of baseball.

We’re talking about a roster that had the likes of Jackie Bradley Jr., Hunter Dozier, Franmil Reyes, Matt Beaty and Brad Keller taking the field for them at various points of the season. It’s not that surprising to see where they finished in the standings, but there was clearly a lot to be done this winter.

How Did the Royals Address Offseason Needs?

Ownership took some significant strides this offseason in shoring up the big league roster. A total of 8 players were signed to big league free agent contracts. The front office handing out north of $100M in free agent deals was a refreshing sight. Two more impact players were acquired via trades, too.