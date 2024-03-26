Milwaukee Brewers 2024 Season Preview

The Brewers have a bright future when it comes to their backstop position. Jeferson Quero, Milwaukee’s No. 2 prospect, is evolving into one of the top catching prospects in the game, and he could be the backstop of the future in Milwaukee.

Quero has plenty of defensive talent, as he secured a 2023 Minor League Gold Glove Award last season. He has some room for improvement with the bat, but at just 21 years old, he has plenty of offensive upside. Quero played 90 games in Double-A last season, and he launched 16 homers while walking 10% of the time and limited his strikeout rate to just 17.8%.

It’s yet to be seen how aggressive they’ll be with Quero, but there is a chance he makes an appearances in the majors this season.

Tyler Black – 3B

In all likelihood, Tyler Black will make his MLB debut at some point in 2024. Black could play at the hot corner, or he could be a lefty option behind Hoskins at first base. Wherever he ends up, he has the tools to make an impact right away.

In 173 plate appearances with Triple-A Nashville last season, Black hit over .300 while walking more than he struck out. On top of his solid approach, he has shown flashes of power as well. Across 123 games between Double-A and Triple-A last season, Black hit 25 doubles, 12 triples, and 18 homers.

Combine his impressive offensive production with the fact that he stole 55 bases last season, and Black could be a contributor for Milwaukee. His defense has room for improvement, but his bat would serve as a nice boost to their offense.

Jacob Misiorowski – RHP

Jacob Misiorowski was Milwaukee’s second round draft choice back in 2022, and he has quickly flown through the minor leagues with his electric arsenal.

Featuring a fastball that can touch 102 MPH, Misiorowski is a strikeout artist with some extremely exciting upside. In 21 innings at Double-A last season, he posted a K/9 of 15.43 while striking out 33.6% of batters. Misiorowski also comes with a lot of command issues, however, as is illustrated by his 6.86 BB/9 and 15% walk rate in Double-A last season.

He certainly has room for improvement, specifically in the control department, but his potential is sky-high. Misiorowski could make his debut as soon as this season, and he’s an arm Brewers fans should be clamoring to see.

Carlos F. Rodriguez – RHP

The Brewers have plenty of pitchers in the pipeline who are close to big league ready, and Carlos Rodriguez is another one of those arms that could contribute at the back of the rotation in 2024.

Rodriguez, 22, turned in a successful season with Double-A Biloxi last season. He pitched to a 2.77 ERA and struck out nearly 30% of batters across 123.2 innings, and that level of production earned him a late-season promotion to Triple-A.

Rodriguez doesn’t have overpowering stuff, but he has a strong changeup that can be effective in the big leagues. He’ll continue his development in Triple-A to start the season as he refines his pitch mix, but there’s a strong chance we see Rodriguez in a starter role at some point this summer.

2024 Season Outlook

MILWAUKEE, WI – MAY 14: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with teammate Willy Adames #27 after hitting a home run during the first inning of the game between the Kansas City Royals and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Aaron Gash/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Brewers have been one of the most consistent teams in baseball over the past handful of years. For the better part of the last decade, they have been persistent playoff contenders, despite being one of the smallest markets in baseball.

However, if the Brewers wish to defend their division crown in 2024, they’re going to have to do it in a much different way than they’re used to.

Over the course of a single offseason, their starting rotation went from being the team’s biggest strength to being the roster’s weakest link. The rotation will feature a combination of veterans working to soak up innings and a handful of young arms looking to establish themselves at the big league level.

It will be a big developmental year for many of their young pitchers. It will sting to not have Burnes anchoring the top of the rotation, but there is plenty of intrigue when it comes to this group of starters.

From an offensive perspective, the Brewers have a lot to work with. They’re establishing a core of young players to build around, and they will look for a handful of them to take a step forward and become focal points of the offense moving forward.

All in all, the Brewers will need a lot to go their way in order to repeat their success from a season ago. However, anything can happen in an NL Central division that is completely up for grabs, and this team could surprise if things click for their young starters.

It’s the start of a new era of baseball in Milwaukee, and Brewers fans have plenty to be excited about heading into the 2024 season.