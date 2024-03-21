St. Louis Cardinals 2024 Season Preview

Entering the 2024 season, the St. Louis Cardinals have virtually nowhere to go but up. Last year, things went about as poorly as they could have for a team that was widely expected to run away with the NL Central.

Wrapping up the year with a 71-91 record, the wheels just fell off of this Cardinals team. Thanks to a multitude of different factors including poor management and severe underperformance of star-level players, 2023 was just a lost year.

On just the fifth game of the season, manager Oli Marmol got into a bit of a spat with outfielder Tyler O’Neill about his lack of hustle on a sacrifice fly. Marmol called it unacceptable, O’Neill responded by saying that he works his ass off 160 games a year, and that it’s “good to know” that the manager said things to the media about him.

A month later, Willson Contreras, the club’s shiny new catcher, was removed from his role as primary backstop thanks to complaints from the pitching staff about how he called games. That lasted about a week, as he was back to full-time catching duties shortly after. There was never a true resolution to this weird storyline, but it points to some communication and chemistry issues all around.