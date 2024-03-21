Cincinnati Reds 2024 Season Preview

If it does flop, at least the Reds have depth.

Graham Ashcraft, Andrew Abbott, Brandon Williamson, Connor Phillips, and Nick Martinez round out the No. 4, 5, and depth of the rotation. Ashcraft struggled early in the season before finishing with a 2.81 ERA over his final 10 starts.

Another young pitcher who does not need to do anything more than produce groundballs and post a mid four’s ERA. I’d love to see him turn into a reliable innings eater and improving on the number of home runs he surrenders would be a step in the right direction.

Abbott, and Williamson, flashed in their rookie years and proved they can pitch at this level. After struggling down the stretch, Abbott will need to find his first-half self. Completely possible he just ran out of gas and I still like Abbott’s upside.

The depth in Double and Triple-A includes Williamson, Phillips, Richardson, and Spiers as first options. All pitched for the Reds last season and are in line to be the first options if injuries pop up. Phillips, in my opinion, comes with the most upside. He has big league stuff, but controlling it has been a struggle. Personally, I think Richardson should shift to a reliever role especially with more starters (Lower, Petty, Aguiar) on the way.

Lastly, let’s talk Nick Martinez. The veteran swingman signed with the Reds this offseason and is slotted into the unique, yet important role of being either a starter or bullpen arm. He’ll start in the rotation and with the early injuries the Reds will need him to step up in a big way.