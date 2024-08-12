Top 11 Impending 2024-25 MLB Free Agents Post-Trade Deadline

The difference this offseason is Snell won’t have a qualifying offer attached to him if he opts out, because a player can only be saddled with a QO once in their career.

Snell may not top the $38.5 million he’s due next year in the final year of his Giants contract — although $15 million of that won’t actually be paid until 2027 — but he almost certainly could get more total guaranteed money over multiple seasons.

One thing to watch: Snell may instruct agent Scott Boras to be more aggressive in free agency this offseason, because waiting out the market didn’t work last year and put him behind the eight ball once he did ultimately sign.

No. 3: Pete Alonso – 1B, New York Mets

Age in 2025: 30

Eligible for qualifying offer? Yes

There are always going to be questions about how power hitters will age, and some teams will be skeptical of meeting Pete Alonso‘s asking price this winter after megadeals with first basemen like Albert Pujols, Ryan Howard, Prince Fielder and Chris Davis aged horribly.

Still, since entering the league in 2019, Alonso is second only to Aaron Judge with 215 home runs, while leading the entire sport with 557 RBIs. Few hitters in the league can produce runs the way Alonso does, so he will have interest even if his 2024 season has been somewhat underwhelming.

Alonso, per Joel Sherman of The New York Post, declined a seven-year, $158 million offer from the Mets last June, a deal that would have included the 2024 season. Given that he is making $20.5 million in his final year of arbitration, he has not lost much in the short term.

But a lot has changed since that offer: David Stearns is now in charge of baseball operations for the Mets, and Alonso has switched from being represented by Apex Baseball to Boras.

The slugger may do better than the $22.6 AAV he would have had under the proposed extension. But color us skeptical that Alonso will get seven guaranteed years on the open market. Six isn’t even a certainty.

No. 2: Corbin Burnes – RHP, Baltimore Orioles

Age in 2025: 30

Eligible for qualifying offer? Yes

The Orioles acquired Corbin Burnes from the Milwaukee Brewers in spring training rather than waiting until the trade deadline, which is crucial because it allows them to extend him a qualifying offer before free agency.

He will decline it, but it assures that the O’s won’t be left empty-handed if new owner David Rubenstein doesn’t authorize general manager Mike Elias to spend whatever it takes to re-sign Burnes.

In the meantime, Burnes was an All-Star for the fourth time in his career this season, even starting the game for the junior circuit. He will give the Orioles a better chance to compete in the postseason this year because they have a bona fide ace.

Come November, though, Burnes will be the top pitcher to reach free agency since Gerrit Cole during the 2019-20 offseason.

Cole had an insane final season with the Astros before getting to the open market, and he was a year younger than Burnes will be. But Burnes is definitely more accomplished than Cole was at the time he hit free agency.

Consider their numbers over their final four seasons before free agency (while remembering Burnes is still finishing off his 2024 campaign):

Cole (2016-2019): 54-32, 3.31 ERA, 130 ERA+, 3.17 FIP, 1.118 WHIP, 896 strikeouts, 19.3 fWAR, 731 2/3 innings pitched

Burnes (2021-2024): 45-25, 2.88 ERA, 143 ERA+, 3.05 FIP, 1.007 WHIP, 809 strikeouts, 18.5 fWAR, 706 1/3 innings pitched

If Cole received a nine-year, $324 million commitment — with an opt-out after year five that forces the Yankees to either commit to a 10th season at $36 million or let him return to the open market — why shouldn’t Burnes get a similar contract?

No. 1: Juan Soto – RF/LF, New York Yankees

Age in 2025: 26

Eligible for qualifying offer? Yes

Few players in MLB history have reached free agency in their mid-20s and been anywhere near as accomplished as Juan Soto will be this winter. The only comparable players are Alex Rodriguez, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado. That trio all received record-shattering deals, and Soto likely will as well.

Shohei Ohtani’s 10-year, $700 million deal last offseason threw everything off kilter, but with deferrals, the present-day value of his pact with the Dodgers is around $460.8 million.

Expect Soto to surpass that total on his deal. Not only will he likely get more than $46 million per season, but because he’s younger and doesn’t carry the same injury risk as Ohtani, Soto may be able to push toward the 13 years Harper received in free agency.

It seems hard to fathom the Yankees letting Soto leave, but it’s the worst-kept secret in the sport that the crosstown-rival Mets are also eyeing the four-time All-Star.

And don’t rule out a team like the Giants — who have been spurned in their pursuits of other superstars in recent years — being involved.

It is not often that teams get the chance to sign a future Hall of Famer that still has most of his prime left ahead of him. With that said, all eyes will be on Juan Soto this winter as the clear top free agent of the 2024-2025 class.