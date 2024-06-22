NL All-Star Case: Christian Walker Looks Better Than Ever

This is not the year the Arizona Diamondbacks had planned for.

General manager Mike Hazen got out his checkbook, and brought back Lourdes Gurriel Jr., signed Joc Pederson, Randal Grichuk, Jordan Montgomery, and Eduardo Rodriguez, and traded for Eugenio Suárez. Given the young talent that was already under team control, the D-backs looked primed to return to the postseason.

Since then, however, injuries have decimated the D-backs starting rotation, Corbin Carroll struggled early, Gabriel Moreno has struggled, Alek Thomas remains on the IL, and Suárez has yet to be the hitter they’d hoped for. Currently, the Snakes are 38-38 and, tenuously, in the hunt for a Wild Card.

But first baseman Christian Walker continues to be one of the best in the game with him and Ketel Marte providing stability to an uneven D-backs offense.