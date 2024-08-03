Did the Giants Make the Right Decision Not to Trade Blake Snell?

Rewinding back to the morning of July 26th, the Giants sit 5.5 GB from a Wild Card spot and their hopes for a divisional title out of the picture. For Giants President of Baseball Operations, Farhan Zaidi, the next four and a half days before the deadline would be critical.

Coming out of the All-Star break, his squad was 2-5 and playing uninspiring baseball after series losses to the Rockies and Dodgers. His fanbase begging for him to be removed from the front office and the rest of the league licking their chops for Blake Snell, Lamonte Wade Jr and Matt Chapman. All signs pointed to selling at the deadline and accepting a failed season.

Some players could receive decent returns such as rumored interests in star third-baseman Matt Chapman and on base machine Lamonte Wade Jr. However, the pretty penny would result from moving former two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell. Who was hard to watch from March to May posting a 10.47 ERA through five starts.

However when Snell came off the injured list for the second time, the official Snellzilla arrived. Across four starts in July prior to the trade deadline, Snell pitched to a 0.75 ERA. He put an exclamation point on his pre-deadline audition for other teams by becoming the first Giants pitcher since Tim Lincecum to strike out 15 batters in game, exactly 15 years after Lincecum did it.