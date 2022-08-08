Where Do the Cubs Go After Holding at Trade Deadline?

If the Cubs are unable to re-sign Contreras, they should at least receive a compensatory draft pick after they inevitably qualify their veteran catcher this offseason.

But with Contreras playing at an All-Star level in 2022 and with reported interest from teams like the Rays and the Mets, it’s hard to believe that there wasn’t something out there that has more value than a potential compensatory pick.

As for Happ, he is under team control through the end of 2023, meaning the Cubs have another year and offseason to work through potential trade scenarios or a contract extension — should they wish to go down that path. But that also means that his value was probably at its highest this deadline, so anything they might get in a trade either this winter or next summer will be less valuable than the offers they received before Tuesday.

After committing to a rebuild last season by dealing Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant, the Cubs seem to have missed an opportunity to build on that season by holding onto Happ and Contreras.

So the question now for the north siders is where do they go for here? Let’s take a look at some of the potential options.

Double down on in-house talent

After selling off its championship core at last year’s deadline, Chicago turned around and tried to add to some players who broke out in the second half.