Which MLB Free Agents Can’t Receive a Qualifying Offer?

Every year, teams around the league have the option to issue a one-year “qualifying offer” to specific pending free agents from their organization. They have until five days after the World Series ends to determine whether or not they’re going to extend the offers or not.

This year, the value of the qualifying offer has been set at $21.05 million. This is a $725K increase from last year’s QO which was set at $20.325 million. The value is determined by finding the mean salary of the league’s top 125 highest-paid players.

Should a player accept the offer, they’ll return to their organization on a one-year pact valued at that $21.05 million figure. If they decline, their next team will have to give up a pick in the following year’s MLB Draft to the organization whose offer was rejected.

We recently ran through a list of which players we believed were locks to get a QO this winter, which ones were on the bubble and which eligible players simply wouldn’t receive one from their respective teams. Check it out below.