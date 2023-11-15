Cody Bellinger Will Be a Risky Free Agent Investment

On our Just Baseball countdown of the top 25 free agents available this offseason, outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger came in at No. 5, lower than on many other lists. That’s not because of a lack of recognition of just how good Bellinger can be when things are going right, but rather how uncertain you are to get the same version of him from year to year.

Bellinger is a free agent for the second consecutive offseason. This time under much better circumstances than last year. The Los Angeles Dodgers non-tendered the former NL MVP last offseason after he slashed .203/.272/.376 with a .648 OPS between 2020 and 2022.

To his credit, Bellinger signed a one-year, $17.5 million deal with the Chicago Cubs in free agency, and performed so well that it was a no-brainer for him to both decline his half of a $25 million mutual option for 2024 and the $20.325 million qualifying offer extended to him.

Bellinger didn’t perform at the Hall of Fame caliber he did in during his MVP season in 2019, but he was an All-Star level player once again in 2023. Across 130 games, Bellinger slashed .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs, 97 RBIs, an .881 OPS and a 4.1 WAR.