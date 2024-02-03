What Corbin Burnes Means for the Baltimore Orioles in 2024

After waiting for what seemed like forever, the Baltimore Orioles have finally made their splash. In a blockbuster swap just a day after the team was sold, the Orioles dealt for former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes.

The Orioles were the best team in the American League last season. However, they were swept by the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers in the ALDS. With a young roster that appears only to be getting better, they stayed quiet for most of the offseason. That is, until last night:

Corbin Burnes to the Orioles is done, sources tell ESPN. A blockbuster trade less than two weeks before spring training starts. Baltimore gets one of the best pitchers in baseball, and the Brewers will get a package of prospects back. First with it close: @Ken_Rosenthal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 2, 2024

A trade that sent Joey Ortiz, DL Hall, and the 34th overall pick of the 2024 draft to Milwaukee in exchange for Burnes came across the timeline last night. This is a trade that the Orioles hope will solidify their status as World Series contenders.

Orioles 2024 Rotation

There was a clear need for an Ace with a capital “A” in Baltimore. While Kyle Bradish was spectacular last season, this will only be his third year in the majors. The team needed someone with a proven track record to lead the rotation in 2024.