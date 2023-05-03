MLB Free Agency: 5 Players Off to Hot Starts in Contract Years

Chapman — who recently turned 30 — was named the top overall third baseman in the sport for the month of April by Just Baseball. He’s currently slashing .374/.455/.654 with a 1.109 OPS.

One thing that is worth noting is that the two-time Platinum Glove Award winner’s defensive metrics have declined rather rapidly since being traded to the Blue Jays by the Oakland Athletics. Chapman was worth 10 defensive runs saved and 17 outs above average in 2021, his final season with the A’s. Since joining the Blue Jays, he has four defensive runs saved and -2 outs above average.

Andrew McCutchen – DH/LF, Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates are 10 games above .500 and currently atop the National League Central. And while McCutchen’s return has brought incredible vibes to the upstart Pirates, that’s not all he’s providing.

In the early going, McCutchen has five home runs, 14 RBIs and 16 walks. The former NL MVP has a 0.5 fWAR, already topping the 0.3 mark he posted during the entirety of the 2022 season with the Milwaukee Brewers.

McCutchen is 36, but while there’s something to be said for walking away after a good season, he’ll have plenty of opportunities to continue playing in 2024 if he keeps producing like this.

Hunter Renfroe – RF, Los Angeles Angels

It should be noted that the Angels went 14-8 last April, only to finish 73-89. But as the Halos try to convince Shohei Ohtani to re-sign, they’re off to an encouraging 16-14 start, with a +22 run differential.