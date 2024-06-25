Could Pete Alonso and Juan Soto Trade Places in Free Agency?

Today, Juan Soto is going to step into the batter’s box at Citi Field wearing pinstripes for the first time, getting to enjoy his first of what could be many Subway Series in the future.

Soto has been everything the Yankees could have asked for this season, as he plays out his final year before entering free agency this offseason. The 25-year-old superstar will soon become the most coveted man in the sport, looking to sign a deal that is even more valuable (present day value at least) than the monstrous contract Shohei Ohtani signed with the Dodgers.

How far he is able to push the envelope on that deal could very well depend on a man that will be watching down from the owner’s suite this weekend. And that man is Steve Cohen.

It has long been speculated that the Mets would pursue Soto aggressively once he hit free agency, and one year in the Bronx probably won’t change that. Cohen has the pocketbook to submit a big offer to Soto and his agent Scott Boras.