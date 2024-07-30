Padres Land the Top Reliever on the Market By Acquiring Tanner Scott

The San Diego Padres already made a big swing on the trade market ahead of the deadline when they acquired Jason Adam from the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

Now GM A.J. Preller has gone even bigger by landing All-Star closer Tanner Scott from the Miami Marlins just hours before the 6 p.m. deadline hit.

The Padres also acquired an option at long relief that has minor league options in the deal as well, with right-hander Bryan Hoeing heading to San Diego along with Scott.

As it stood ahead of the trade deadline, the Padres sit half-a-game up on the their division rivals, the Arizona Diamondbacks, for the final National League Wild Card spot, so they are now firmly in pursuit of the postseason after missing out in 2023 following a 2022 run to the NLCS.