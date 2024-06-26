Willy Adames Is the Top Free Agent That No One Talks About

Adames has been one of the top shortstops in the National League this season, and his improvements in his overall approach has boosted his stock in a significant way.

Adames is walking at the highest rate of his career (12.1%), and he has slashed his strikeout rate by a whopping five percent from a season ago. More significantly, he’s made these improvements while maintaining the strong quality of contact that fans have become accustomed to seeing from him.

In turn, Adames has been a more well rounded hitter this season, and he has improved his performance in critical situations. For example, when hitting with runners in scoring position, Adames is slashing .263/.395/.568 for a .963 OPS and a 167 wRC+. Even futher, when hitting in high leverage situations, according to FanGraphs, Adames has a whopping 1.100 OPS and a 212 wRC+.

Adames can be a lethal hitter when he is comfortable at the plate, and he’s demonstrating that with more consistency and in important situations this season. As a result, his stock continues to improve, and he is on track to secure a luxurious deal come season’s end.

In a League of His Own

By his standards, Willy Adames struggled at the plate in 2023. It was his worst offensive season in terms of wRC+ (94), and he ended the year hitting a career-low .217 average to go with the worst OPS of his career (.717). Even still, he managed to launch 24 homers and drive in 80 runs, and he was still one of the Brewers’ most valuable run producers.

What’s more, despite his subpar performance at the plate, he still managed to put up a 3.3 fWAR thanks to his defensive prowess. He ended the year in the 99th percentile in Outs Above Average (OAA) with 16, which as the second-most among all qualified shortstops, according to Baseball Savant.