Breaking Down the Tigers-Dodgers Trade for Jack Flaherty

Liranzo provides a tantalizing profile as a switch-hitting catcher with plus power and good shot at sticking behind the dish. Projecting as a fringy hitter at best, his swing decisions and ability to tap into his impact in games will be important. Considering the positive trend and helpful adjustments we have seen from the right-handed swing alone, there’s good reason to believe that he can continue to mitigate the whiff enough. Aram Leighton on Thayron Liranzo

The Tigers also added shortstop Trey Sweeney (24) in the trade. The Yankees 2021 first-round pick hasn’t developed at the rate many though he would, but still has a chance to add value. This season in Triple-A, Sweeney is slashing .254/.334/.427 with 13 home runs and 16 stolen bases.

While nothing about his profile is elite, he’s solid in several areas, provides some speed, and draws walks at an above-average clip. He’s likely a platoon only (struggles against lefties) and does have a chance to at least raise the floor at short. Detroit has had the worst production at shortstop in the league so a change of any kind is welcomed. I think he’ll end up as more of a bench bat or AAAA player which isn’t nothing.

Dodgers Return

The California kid is goin’ back home. Even after a number of offseason additions to their rotation, injuries forced the Dodgers back into the starters market and they walked away with the best rental option. Of course, the rich get richer.

If you are a Dodgers fan, you are probably pretty happy with the package. Josue De Paula and Dalton Rushing (and others) did not have to leave the system for your team to add a significant boost to the rotation. You plug a hole with a veteran who’s always been talented and now looks the best he’s every looked in his career.

If you are concerned about the medical side, well, that usual comes with any Flaherty experience. He’s suffered several injuries throughout his career but did look very good in the games after the back injections.

If healthy, Flaherty will be another option to start in a playoff game. Not only do you get a high-end arm, but the Dodgers can now afford to work back their injured starters at a less aggressive pace. Managing innings for younger options (and Clayton Kershaw) becomes easier, and the rotation gets deeper. Hard not to like this for the Dodgers.