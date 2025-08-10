Which Farm Systems Got the Biggest Boost at the Deadline?

With the trade deadline officially in the books, we can finally look back on the chaos that ensued and break down each of the moves that took place. Although it’s easy to consider many of the selling teams losers simply for the fact that the talent on their MLB rosters thinned out, it’s important to look at the return those teams received.

This year’s deadline saw quite a few top prospects in blockbuster deals, with multiple members of our top 100 being included in deals. Most notably, Leo De Vries, our number seven overall prospect, was one of these players.

With so many of these selling teams acquiring top-of-the-line talent, quite a few organizations were able to totally change their farm systems. In this story, we’ll cover the top three farm systems that improved with their deadline deals.

You may find a few of these squads shocking, as their big league clubs either didn’t get much worse, or they’re still relatively close to being a competitive team. Adding even more weapons to these future cores will only improve these teams as well.