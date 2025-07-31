Everyone Loves a Reunion: Astros Acquire Carlos Correa

Carlos Correa will play third base, per @Feinsand.



Correa will join his replacement Jeremy Peña on the left side of the infield in Houston. pic.twitter.com/D8mVIEGHRh — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 31, 2025

Carlos Correa Traded (Back) to the Astros

Correa is not going to need an introduction in Houston, that’s for sure. After being the club’s first-round pick in the 2012 MLB Draft, he debuted with the big-league club in 2015 and spent the next seven seasons as the club’s superstar shortstop.

During his first stint in Houston, Correa won the 2015 AL Rookie of the Year Award and made a pair of All-Star Games while establishing himself as one of baseball’s most talented shortstops.

As of right now, Correa is 31st in Astros history in games played, 27th in hits, 14th in home runs and RBI, 17th in batting average, and sixth in OPS. Considering the long history of successful players to wear an Astros uniform, it’s pretty impressive what he was able to accomplish in under a decade on this team.

Now he’s back and ready to climb further up those leaderboards.

Correa signed with the Twins ahead of the 2021 season and then re-signed with them after a complicated trip through free agency prior to the 2023 campaign. He comes with a ton of control, as he’s under contract through at least the 2028 season. He’s got three vesting options for the 2029, 2030, and 2031 seasons as well.

Initially, the financial aspect of this deal between Houston and Minnesota is what held up the talks. Correa is still owed over $103 million in guaranteed money, but apparently the two sides were able to come to an agreement to bring the infielder back to where it all began. He had a full no-trade clause that was waived in order to make this reunion a reality.