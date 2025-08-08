The Twins Left No Stone Unturned in Trade Deadline Fire Sale

Yes, payroll is typically a good indicator for team success. Twins fans could be in for a long 2026 season if the payroll stays that way. However, by slashing the amount of payroll that they did, it has made the team a much more attractive purchase.

As most of you know, the Twins are currently up for sale. It appears that a sale could come before or shortly after the end of the season. When it comes to the Twins’ longterm success, the quicker that the Pohlads are out, the better.

With Carlos Correa suffering from a down year while also being on the wrong side of 30 years old, that was not the most attractive contract for a potential buyer. It would be the same as going to buy a house with hideous carpet and linoleum throughout. Is it a deal breaker? No, but its an expensive renovation that you would rather not deal with.

Sticking with the analogy, the Twins are now a nice starter home with lots of possibilities. A new owner can come in and choose to allocate money where they see fit and build the team in their own image. An image that is hopefully one that doesn’t cut payroll after the first playoff series win in two decades.

Committed to a Direction

Since 2020 (not including this season) the Twins are 356-352. They have made the playoffs twice in that time frame, winning a total of three playoff games. This team has been dreadfully average over the last five seasons while experiencing ups and downs.

Outside of the Correa signing (both of them), there has been very little investment in this team. As stated earlier, following the first playoff series win in two decades, the front office slashed payroll in back-to-back seasons.