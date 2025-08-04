Orioles’ Vision for 2026 Unclear Following Sell-Off

The skeptic says that the Orioles did nothing to address the 2026 season, when 2025 was already a failure. Gunnar Henderson won’t be around forever, and there’s no guarantee that any of these new 19-year-olds will be as good. This Orioles team has a talented lineup right now, and they need help.

Sure, Elias traded for players mostly in A-ball because they were the best values. That’s great, but did every trade have to be for such young players? Why couldn’t Elias get a player in closer proximity to the major leagues in a couple of trades? The skeptic can’t help but cringe at this Elias quote:

If you were to go to the market and say, “I only want players that are ready in 2025 or 2026,” first of all, the teams you’re dealing with by nature are contending and worrying about their major league depth. So, they’re not going to want to put these players available as easily. And second of all, you’re going to get less talent, less value in return in those confines.

The skeptic can’t help but wonder why one or two of the trades couldn’t have included a potential 2026 rotation option. Elias acquired 16 young players, and none had even made it to Triple-A for more than a few games. What’s so bad about getting a couple of players that are close to impacting the major leagues, especially when your many high-ceiling guys could very well be busts?

The pitching staff for the remainder of this season is so far from that of a winning team, and it already was bad. How could he have thought that this pitching staff would be a good one to begin with? Not to mention, there’s not enough help on the books for 2026.

Elias has only given out one guaranteed multi-year contract, and it was to Tyler O’Neill. Why should Orioles fans believe that Elias will truly push the chips in, especially when teams will be just as reluctant to trade impact arms at the Winter Meetings? This team needs better pitchers if they are going to compete, and Elias needs to acquire them.

We are sorry that 2025 has gone this way. A lot had to go wrong, and it has.

Spare the skeptic the apologies. Seriously invest into the 2026 team this offseason, or bring in someone else that will.