Which Teams Next Month Will Decide Their Deadline Future?

It feels like each season we begin discussing the trade deadline earlier and earlier. Now that we have entered June we all have a pretty good idea about what teams will likely be sellers and which will be buyers.

Colorado, Miami, Pittsburgh, Baltimore and several others will make up the majority of players available for trade before the July 31st deadline. You know the buyers as well – Detroit, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, and so on.

However, there are teams that still do not know which side of the fence they will fall on.

Over the next month (or so), these teams will need to prove their direction and sell their front office on either becoming buyers or sellers. Some teams are less interesting than others, and I want to look into the five I find the most intriguing.