Which Teams Next Month Will Decide Their Deadline Future?
The months leading up to the trade deadline determine whether a team will be buyers or sellers. Here are some caught in between being both.
It feels like each season we begin discussing the trade deadline earlier and earlier. Now that we have entered June we all have a pretty good idea about what teams will likely be sellers and which will be buyers.
Colorado, Miami, Pittsburgh, Baltimore and several others will make up the majority of players available for trade before the July 31st deadline. You know the buyers as well – Detroit, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, and so on.
However, there are teams that still do not know which side of the fence they will fall on.
Over the next month (or so), these teams will need to prove their direction and sell their front office on either becoming buyers or sellers. Some teams are less interesting than others, and I want to look into the five I find the most intriguing.
Houston Astros (35-28, 1st AL West)
Upcoming Schedule: CLE, CHW, MIN, ATH, LAA, PHI, CHC
Potential Trade Pieces: Bryan Abreu, Josh Hader, Framber Valdez
The Astros are in a bit of a weird spot. They have been playing much better baseball recently but also feel like they are in a transitional year. Valdez’s contract expires at the end of the season but we know Houston isn’t afraid to play contracts out if they really think they have a shot.
The issue is that the Astros do not have much in terms of prospect capital, making them a difficult team to buy at the deadline. Moving Kyle Tucker this past winter was some indication that they might need to take a slight step back in order to again step forward.
With plenty of winnable games on their June schedule, they likely play their way off this list, but I could still see a situation where they move someone. Even if it is a reliever, like Abreu, for a couple of prospects to help them from a more drastic reset.
St. Louis Cardinals (35-28, 0.5 GB in WC)
Upcoming Schedule: LAD, TOR, MIL, CHW, CIN, CHC, CLE
Potential Trade Pieces: Erick Fedde, Ryan Helsey, Phil Maton, Nolan Arenado, Nolan Gorman, Jordan Walker
If the Astros are the least interesting team on this list I’d say the Cardinals are the most interesting.
A team that looked like they were headed for a wasted year before a new GM takes over next season has suddenly turned it around and is playing much better baseball. But, is it good enough to push the chips in?
Nolan Arenado’s situation is still cloudy, but with the Cardinals’ better play, I would think he just decides to stick around. Fedde, Maton, and Helsey are all expiring deals, and the type of players contenders always love to add, especially Fedde and Helsey. The packages St. Louis could get for them might make it difficult to turn down.
St. Louis could go with a buy and sell. Trade away the expiring deals and use change-of-scenery candidates Gorman and Walker to add talent to this team in hopes of continuing this unexpected season. Their upcoming schedule is a mixed bag, but three divisional series should help paint a clearer picture of what they really are.
Minnesota Twins (34-29, 1st WC Spot)
Upcoming Schedule: TOR, TX, HOU, CIN, MIL, SEA, DET
Potential Trade Pieces: Harrison Bader, Willi Castro, Jhoan Duran, Chris Paddock
The Twins rattled off a nice winning streak in May that has helped make their season look better than what it might really be. After a few years of putting together competitive rosters, Minnesota has not had a ton to show for and we know their ownership is struggling in some ways. They did not make any major additions this winter, and a rebuild looks more likely than adding.
Combine that with the loss of their ace, Pablo Lopez, and you can see why the Twins might be heading in the wrong direction.
Moving Duran, who has two years of control left, would be a huge indicator of their direction, although I think he is safe, for now. Castro, Bader, and Paddock could all help a contender and would at least help replenish some prospects while making room available for others.
Minnesota’s June schedule has some difficult teams mixed in with others who are in a similar boat – fighting for their deadline fate. Win or prepare for selling.
Arizona Diamondbacks (31-31, 4 GB in WC)
Upcoming Schedule: CIN, SEA, SD, TOR, COL, CHW, MIA
Potential Trade Pieces: Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Shelby Miller, Josh Naylor, Eugenio Suarez, Jake McCarthy
Here’s the team I have the hardest time reading. I think Arizona has a good roster and plenty of reasons to still be excited in the coming years. We are not talking about a team a year or so away from a rebuild but they have not performed this season and might need to make a few moves to avoid losing players for only a comp pick.
Zac Gallen is set to hit free agency, and considering they gave money to Corbin Burnes, I expect him not to be back in Arizona. He’ll be one of the top arms available, and I do not think a smaller market team like the Diamondbacks can afford to pass on trading him. Shedding Merrill Kelly would also net them a nice prospect and allow the 36-year-old to age elsewhere, although he’s still effective.
You look at Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez, both upcoming free agents, and wonder if the Diamondbacks should just rip the band-aid off their as well. If so, the Diamondbacks would have a much stronger farm, but little shot down the stretch.
Toronto Blue Jays (33-29, Last WC Spot)
Upcoming Schedule: MIN, STL, PHI, ARZ, CHW, CLE, BOS
Potential Trade Pieces: Chris Bassitt, Kevin Gausman, Chad Green, Bo Bichette, George Springer
Stop for a second and ask yourself if you truly believe in this Blue Jays team. Yeah, me neither. Anthony Santander has been awful and now joins Daulton Varsho on the injured list. Addison Barger has been a fun development, but this team just doesn’t feel like they have the juice.
Toronoto’s aggressive offseason has to be noted, though. They could have, and maybe should have, pivoted into rebuild mode but instead decided to be aggressive. Perhaps the same energy will happen in July.
At a minimum, the Blue Jays need to consider moving Bo Bichette as a top priority. He’s not coming back, and teams would love to add him to their lineup. Next would be shedding some of the older vets, and considering how great Springer is playing, there could be an outside chance of paying down his contract and shipping him out.
Toronto has a few series with other teams on this list. How they perform against teams in a similar realm will tell us a lot about their aspirations and possibilities going forward.