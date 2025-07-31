Cubs Acquire Willi Castro in Trade From Twins

The Cubs, who are 63-45 and just one game behind the Brewers for the lead in the NL Central, are going for it. They brought in Andrew Kittredge from the Orioles and Michael Soroka from the Nationals on Wednesday and are now shoring up their offense with Castro.

Shortly after the news broke on the Castro trade, the Cubs also acquired left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers from the division rival Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates had only just acquired Rogers on Wednesday in the Ke’Bryan Hayes trade.

The Cubs add Willi Castro for two prospects! pic.twitter.com/BGRtaQhmZH — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 31, 2025

Let’s take a closer look at the deal and learn more about the pieces changing hands.

Cubs Acquire Willi Castro

Castro will be hitting the open market in the next few months, so he’s likely going to be a pure rental for the Cubs. The hope is that his bat and jack-of-all-trades defense will perfectly complement an offense that has very little holes in it.

In each of the past three years, Castro has had a wRC+ north of 100, which is league-average. This year, he’s hitting .245 with a 109 wRC+, along with 10 home runs and 27 RBI through 86 games played.

Castro is most well known for his ability to play defense all around the diamond, but his bat hasn’t been too shabby either. This year, he has a 131 wRC+ against left-handed pitching and a 100 wRC+ against righties, showing that it doesn’t really matter which pitchers the opposition sends to the mound; he can straight up hit.