Which Team’s Surprising Hot Start Is Built To Last?

Three-plus weeks isn’t enough time to officially determine which MLB teams will be contenders and which ones will be playing for the future. But it is enough time to declare which teams got off to surprisingly good (or bad) starts to the season.

Sure, you have teams like the Yankees, Mets, and Phillies who were all expected to do well in 2025 and are indeed doing so in the early going. But they are joined by other teams who weren’t expected to do this well, this early.

Raise your hand if you expected the Angels to be top three in their division three weeks into the season. How about the Blue Jays? The Giants?

I’m guessing there weren’t a lot of hypothetical hands raised in this exercise. Yet that trio has stepped up early and shown that they are looking to compete.