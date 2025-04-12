It’s Time You Got To Know Angels Youngster Kyren Paris

After a 63-99 season, followed by an offseason filled with head-scratching moves, there was doubt as to whether or not the Los Angeles Angels would find a way to put an end to their decade-long postseason drought in 2025.

After all, this is a team that has essentially been without arguably the franchise’s two biggest names in recent seasons. Shohei Ohtani signed with their in-state rivals ahead of last season, and Mike Trout hasn’t played anything close to a full season since the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.

Somehow though, within the first two weeks of the new season, the Angels find themselves in the thick of the competitive picture in the American League with an 8-4 record.

Now, some of the more familiar names, like youngsters Nolan Schanuel and Logan O’Hoppe in the lineup and veteran closer Kenley Jansen out of the bullpen, are helping to lead the charge in Anaheim.