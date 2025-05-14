Which Winning Streak Are We Buying: Cardinals or Twins?

The two teams nearly finished with the same record last season, though they got there in opposite ways. The Twins (82-80), started the season well and were in second place as late as August 25 before tanking in September and missing the playoffs completely.

The Cardinals (83-79), coming off an awful 2023 season, took until the summer to heat up. They ultimately had their best month of the season in September, though it wasn’t enough to bring them back to the postseason.

Early on, both teams are exceeding expectations that most had for them coming into 2025. So are we buying either of these winning streaks, and if so, which team’s is real?

Are We buying the Twins’ Recent Winning Streak?

The Twins were a good offensive team last season, but they were off to a slow start before their winning streak. Through May 2, Minnesota was 22nd in the league at just 3.84 runs per game.

During their winning streak, they’ve upped that average to an even five runs per game. Over the full season, that rate would rank fifth in MLB.

The Twins have seven regular position players who have a wRC+ of 100 or higher, meaning they have several players putting up average offensive performances at minimum. That’s more than a lot of teams can say.