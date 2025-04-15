Can Jung Hoo Lee Become a Star Center Fielder for the Giants?

The breakout of Jung Hoo Lee is happening right before our eyes. In what will hopefully be his first full season with the San Francisco Giants, his game seems to be seamlessly translating from the KBO, and he is turning heads across baseball.

Still, it’s important to remember that he is only 15 games into a young season. While the early returns are exciting, it’s an extremely small sample size, and everything needs to be taken with a grain of salt.

During the offseason, Lee failed to make our Top 10 Center Fielders in Major League Baseball list. He wasn’t even named an honorable mention, putting him outside the top 13 center fielders in the game. However, through the early weeks of the 2025 season, he’s forcing his name right into the conversation.

If he continues to play at this current level, there’s a legitimate argument to be made that he should be around the top five by the end of the season. His offensive production, defensive range, and baserunning abilities have been on full display, and his recent explosion against the Yankees might have been the moment that put his name on the map.