Have the Blue Jays Unlocked Legit Power in Andrés Giménez?

One of the more unexpected trades at the Winter Meetings this past offseason saw the Cleveland Guardians trade former All-Star second baseman Andrés Giménez to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Guardians gave Giménez a seven-year extension following a 2022 season in which he slashed .297/.371/.466 with a 141 wRC+ and 6.1 fWAR. In the two seasons that followed, he was still a strong defender but a below-average bat by wRC+.

When Toronto acquired Giménez, he had completed just two of the seven years of his $106.5 million deal. As part of the back-loaded contract, the Guardians had only paid him $7 million in those two seasons.

As for the Blue Jays, they had been looking to add payroll and stay competitive. They parted with the offensive promise of Spencer Horwitz (127 wRC+ in 2024) as part of the swap, evidently deciding that Giménez still represented an upgrade due to that great defense.