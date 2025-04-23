Which Teams Are Best Suited To Shake Off Their Rough Start

The Orioles will need to find serviceable innings from more than just three of their five starters to truly succeed. This is even more true after the recent injury update on Grayson Rodriguez, which indicates his road back to the mound may take longer than expected.

The team’s bullpen has been mostly lights out, with the only struggling arms being their closer, Felix Bautista, and lefty Cionel Pérez. Yennier Cano and Seranthony Dominguez have combined for zero earned runs across 16.1 innings, which has helped alleviate some of the pressure from Bautista.

The Orioles’ offense has been the root of some more of their struggles. However, they’ve seen some fantastic performances early on from several hitters. Cedric Mullins, Ryan O’Hearn, Heston Kjerstad, Tyler O’Neill, and Ramón Urías have all posted a wRC+ above 122 (min. 50 PA), making a statement for the club offensively.

Mullins has been one of the better hitters in the sport to open the 2025 season, as his 207 wRC+ currently ranks fourth in the sport, above hitters such as Shohei Ohtani and Fernando Tatis Jr. His 1.3 fWAR is also tied for the seventh-most fWAR generated by a position player so far this season.

When first reading the group of hitters at the top of the Orioles offense, your first question is probably this: Where are Gunnar Henderson, Jordan Westburg, and Adley Rutschman?

Henderson struggled mightily upon his return from the injured list, posting a 56 wRC+ and no homers throughout his first 10 games. He’s starting to shake off the rust and return to form, though, as his two homers over the weekend helped raise his wRC+ to 103 on the year. That’s a good example of how small of a sample size we are still working with this early in the season.