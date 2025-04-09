Is Winning Sustainable for New Giants Core in 2025?

The San Francisco Giants have opened their 2025 campaign with an absolute bang, putting together their best start since 2003, when they also started the year 8-1. In fact, up until their loss to the Reds on Monday night, the team by the bay was the last team in all of Major League Baseball with just a single loss.

With an energy reminiscent of their magical 2021 season, where they won 107 games and shocked the world, this year’s team seems determined to recapture that same lightning in a bottle but with a fresh, aggressive identity.

A lot of this identity is being referred to as “Buster Ball”, a nod to former franchise cornerstone Buster Posey, who is now steering the ship from the front office as the President of Baseball Operations.

This new version of the Giants is aggressive in a lot of different ways, including stealing bags, manufacturing runs, and cashing in on opportunities with runners on base. To add to the fun, San Francisco has been airtight defensively; Prior to committing their first of the season last Friday, they were the last team across MLB to not commit an error.