Braves vs. Phillies Matchup Is a Huge Series for Both Teams

On Opening Day, FanGraphs gave Atlanta 64.2% odds to win the division. Philadelphia’s odds were significantly worse, sitting at 21.1%. In other words, in any given simulation of the 2025 season, the Braves were about three times more likely than the Phillies to win the NL East.

It took less than a week for the Phillies to pass the Braves, according to the FanGraphs odds. On April 1, the Braves dropped to 0-6, putting them four games back of the Phillies. That’s the day the Phillies became the favorites in the division:

NL East Division Odds

via FanGraphs

So, it would be huge for Atlanta to get back to within three games of Philadelphia. Perhaps that would be enough to make the Braves the NL East favorites once again.

The Braves Have a Lot Going for Them in This Series

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Chris Sale #51 of the Atlanta Braves throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres in the first inning on Opening Day at Petco Park on March 27, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

A sweep is never a likely outcome – especially when an ice-cold team like the Braves takes on a red-hot opponent like the Phillies. Still, if you didn’t know how these two teams had fared over their first few games of the season, you’d probably give the Braves the upper hand.

For one thing, Atlanta has home-field advantage. The Braves went 0-6 on the road to start the season. Upon their return to Truist Park, they crushed the Marlins by a score of 10-0 in their home opener. Coming home is always nice.

What’s more, the Phillies, notoriously difficult to beat at Citizens Bank Park, are much less of a threat when they’re on the road. They had the best record in MLB in home games last season. Conversely, their 41-40 record in away games ranked 13th.