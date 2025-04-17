How Sustainable Is Logan O’Hoppe’s Torrid Start to the Season?

One of the biggest early surprises of the 2025 season resides over in the American League West. The Los Angeles Angels are just a game-and-a-half behind the Texas Rangers for the lead in their division with a 9-8 record.

The Angels offense was third to last in run production last year as they occupied the division cellar. That hasn’t been the case so far this season as they currently sit 12th in MLB at 4.47 runs per game. Not perfect, but certainly an improvement over 2024.

There have been plenty of big contributors to the offensive resurgence. It helps that Mike Trout is back. Nolan Schanuel might be breaking out. Kyren Paris has been a revelation that few expected.

And then there is Logan O’Hoppe. The 25-year-old catcher has come out swinging, in every sense of the word, to start the season and has joined the others in leading the L.A. offense to its current rate of success.