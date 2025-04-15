Spencer Strider Won’t Save the Braves Himself, But He Will Help

The Atlanta Braves are off to a disastrous 5-11 start to the season, something nobody could’ve predicted. The offense isn’t clicking, the bullpen has been a roller coaster, and the starting rotation has been subpar at best.

The good news? Reinforcements are on the way. Spencer Strider is set to make his season debut on Wednesday, his first big league start in 376 days after undergoing season-ending elbow surgery last year. The Braves took the cautious route, giving Strider the time he needed to rehab properly to make sure he is 100% upon return.

Spencer Strider was cleared to participate in Spring Training and immediately reminded fans why he’s one of the best pitchers in baseball.

In just two appearances, Strider gave up only two hits, two earned runs, and one walk while striking out 10 batters across four innings. It was a small sample, but enough to get Braves fans fired up. The Cy Young candidate looked sharp and, more importantly, healthy.