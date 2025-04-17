Will Orioles’ Early Rotation Issues Doom Their Season?

One of the biggest talking points surrounding the Baltimore Orioles this past offseason was that the front office failed to make any major additions to the starting rotation.

The Orioles were reportedly in on guys such as Blake Snell and Max Fried, but they failed to sign either of those arms. Then, after losing the free agency battle for Corbin Burnes, the Orioles were left without an ace.

At the beginning of spring training, GM Mike Elias and manager Brandon Hyde were adamant that the team could succeed without an ace. In fact, Elias even said that “it’s nice when you have one, but it’s not something you’re going to have all the time.”

Now, just a little over two weeks after Opening Day, the Orioles’ rotation is already in a crisis.