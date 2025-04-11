Cedric Mullins Off to a Great Start as Uncertain Offseason Looms

The O's 30-30 club has one member.



While Mullins has not reached those same heights since, he continues to be one of the more consistent all-around starting center fielders in the game. The question, however, is how that will be valued when he hits the free agent market this winter?

Mullins is in the last year of his arbitration, set to hit free agency after the 2025 season. From how he started this year, Mullins is well aware of needing to perform in his platform year.

Getting the Contract Year Started on a High Note

As of April 8, Mullins is off to a scorching hot start with a .308/.426/.615 slash line, good enough for a 1.041 OPS. His start is headlined by his performances on both Opening Days.

Tied for the team lead in hits:

Tied for the team lead in runs scored:

Tied for the team lead in doubles:

Tied for the team lead in HRs:

Tied for the team lead in walks:

Team leader in RBI, XBH & total bases – you guessed it:

In Toronto, Mullins became the third Oriole of all-time to hit two home runs on Opening Day, joining Brooks Robinson, Sam Horn, (and eventually Adley Rutschman).

On Opening Day in Baltimore, Mullins knocked in four RBIs, joining Aaron Judge as the only player in the league with double-digit RBIs at the time. This kind of production for a team that will be missing Colton Cowser for the foreseeable future is crucial.

Last season, Mullins posted a 2.3 fWAR across 147 games played. Through only 11 games played, Mullins has put up nearly a third of that same WAR, accumulated an fWAR of 0.7.