Buy or Sell, the Atlanta Braves Struggles to Start the Season

Profar’s absence will be significant, as his 80-game suspension began this past Tuesday and will be ineligible for post-season play, if Atlanta were to qualify. However, the returns of Murphy and eventually Acuña Jr in May should bolster the lineup.

But that’s no excuse for how the offense has performed thus far. Even with injuries, this lineup should be producing significantly better offensive numbers.

Atlanta finally returns home on Friday after arguably the toughest road trip a team could have to start a season, traveling over 2,100 miles to play the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. Let’s not forget that these teams bolster two of the best pitching staffs in all of baseball.

Historically, batters start slower than pitchers, especially when facing the likes of Michael King, Dylan Cease, Nick Pivetta, Tyler Glasnow, Dustin May, and Blake Snell. Many fans may not fully understand just how difficult this stretch has been for Atlanta. The good news? That road trip is over.

In MLB history, no team that has started 0-7 has made the playoffs, and for the last 42 years, no team that has started 0-7 has even finished with a winning record. When the Braves started 0-7 back in 2016, they went on to finish the year 68-93. It was the one time the Braves have ever finished last in the NL East after joining the division back in 1994.

Now, this Braves team is much better than that team was a decade ago. Last year, they proved they were a team talented enough to withstand adversity, especially when you aren’t playing arguably the two best teams in baseball.