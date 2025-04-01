Where Do the Braves Turn After the Jurickson Profar Suspension?

Many, including us at Just Baseball, believed in the swing changes Profar made last season. Even if he didn’t sustain that pace in a Braves uniform, there was reason to believe he would provide Atlanta with steady and consistent offensive production over the next three seasons.

Now that Profar is suspended for the next 80 games and ineligible for the 2025 postseason, the Braves must turn their the heads to the in-house options they have to fill that void.

Atlanta’s Alternative Outfield Options

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 13: Jarred Kelenic #23 of the Atlanta Braves before their game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on April 13, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

Jarred Kelenic stands to be the biggest beneficiary of Profar’s absence. Initially expected to be part of a platoon until Ronald Acuña Jr. returns, Kelenic received the start in right field in all four games against the Padres, who only rolled out right-handed starters.

So far in 2025, Kelenic is 2-for-13 with one home run and five strikeouts, but he has shown his defensive capabilities with the glove in right field. Though he was pinch-hit for by Bryan De La Cruz once, he has accumulated 13 plate appearances compared to De La Cruz’s two.

A former top prospect in baseball, Kelenic has yet to fully translate his potential into consistent big league success. The Braves acquired him before last season, hoping to unlock his talent. After a hot start in 2024 (.721 OPS through 74 games), his numbers faded down the stretch, which led to his eventual benching.

In what looked to be a make-or-break year for Kelenic, he will now get another chance to earn an everyday role with Atlanta.