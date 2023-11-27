When Will MLB Free Agency Start to Heat Up This Year?

If there is anything boiling over at this point of the MLB offseason it is not the Hot Stove, but instead it is fan’s frustrations over the lack of movement so far in free agency.

Unlike NBA free agency, which gives fans the adrenaline rush of 24 hours of non-stop news as soon as the period to sign opens, MLB free agency is always a slow-burn. Right now, teams are free to sign any player they want to that is on the open market and yet we have not seen much action at all.

The St. Louis Cardinals have added some veterans starting pitchers and Aaron Nola has returned to the Philadelphia Phillies on a big deal. But for most teams around baseball, all of their offseason work is still left to be accomplished.

So when will it all start to happen?!