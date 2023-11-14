Top 25 2023–24 MLB Free Agents With Contract and Team Predictions

Age in 2024: 31

Contract Prediction: Two years, $38 million, with opt-out available after 2024

Team Prediction: Cleveland Guardians

Hoskins may be higher on this list than other countdowns, and that’s OK. Yes, he missed the entirety of the 2023 season with a torn left ACL suffered late in Spring Training, but he came close to returning late in the postseason, so there’s no reason to believe he won’t be ready to go for Opening Day 2024. He also didn’t get a qualifying offer, which means any team that signs him won’t have to surrender draft compensation.

Over the last three full seasons Hoskins has had (2019, 2021 and 2022), he’s averaged 29 home runs, 78 RBIs and 78 walks. He’s one of the most respected clubhouse presences in the sport, with Bryce Harper referring to him as “the captain” of the Philadelphia Phillies during the team’s 2022 run to the World Series. Hoskins has never been a particularly effective fielder — he has -11 career outs above average at first base — and coming off of a major knee injury, so he may benefit from getting occasional at-bats at DH.

But Hoskins can hit pretty much anywhere in the lineup, and if it’s not a return to the Phillies, some team will get a very nice addition in 2024.

13. RHP Marcus Stroman

2023 Stats: 10-9 with a 3.95 ERA, 3.58 FIP and a 2.7 WAR across 136 2/3 innings pitched

Age in 2024: 33

Contract Prediction: Two years, $40 million with opt-out after 2024

Team Prediction: Minnesota Twins

Stroman was an All-Star for the second time in his career in 2023, going 9-6 with a 2.96 ERA in the first half of the season. However, after the midsummer classic, he went 1-3 with an 8.63 ERA in eight games — six of which were starts — with a rib cage injury derailing his second half.

Stroman opted out of the $21 million he was due in the final year of a three-year contract with the Cubs nonetheless. He’ll likely get more total money in free agency, but may have to take a pay-cut in 2024. Stroman is a quality starting pitcher, but failed to reach 140 innings in either of his seasons with the Cubs. That may leave him disappointed in his market, and potentially forced to accept a contract that allows him to return to free agency next offseason if he’s able to stay healthy in 2024.

12. LHP Shōta Imanaga

2023 Stats (in NPB): 7-5 with a 2.66 ERA across 159 innings pitched

Age in 2024: 30

Contract Prediction: Five years, $80 million

Team Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers

The DeNA BayStars have officially approved the posting request by Shōta Imanaga.



pic.twitter.com/IO8r88fmjS — Mike Mayer (@mikemayer22) November 11, 2023

Across eight seasons with the Yokohama Bay Stars in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball, Imanaga went 64-50 with a 3.18 ERA and 13 complete games across over 1,000 innings pitched.

Imanaga was part of the legion of arms that helped Team Japan win the 2023 World Baseball Classic, and with a slew of National League teams in need of quality starting pitching, he could very well top the five-year, $75 million deal that his countryman Kodai Senga received from the New York Mets last offseason.

11. Eduardo Rodríguez

2023 Stats: 13-9 with a 3.30 ERA, 3.66 FIP and 3.0 WAR across 152 2/3 innings pitched

Age in 2024: 31

Contract Prediction: Four years, $80 million

Team Prediction: St. Louis Cardinals

Rodríguez’s first season with the Detroit Tigers was a disappointment, as stints on both the injured and restricted lists limited him to just 17 starts. However, he bounced back nicely in his second season with the Tigers, going 13-9 with a 3.30 ERA and 3.66 FIP across 152 2/3 innings pitched.

History tells us Rodríguez is probably more likely to make 25 starts per year than 33, and he did use his no-trade clause to block a July trade that would have sent him to the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, Rodríguez still opted out of the final three years and $49 million on the original five-year deal he signed with the Tigers, so the lefty clearly expects to have his fair share of suitors.

10. DH/OF J.D. Martinez

2023 Stats: .271/.321/.572 with 33 home runs, 103 RBIs, 34 walks, .893 OPS and a 2.2 WAR

Age in 2024: 36

Contract Prediction: Two years, $36 million, with $20 million club option for 2026

Team Prediction: Los Angeles Angels

Reports of Martinez’s demise were greatly exaggerated, as he posted a 49% hard-hit rate in 2023, the highest total since the career-year he had in 2017, a campaign split with the Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

After signing a prove-it deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers last offseason for $10 million, he proved to still be a very effective DH, homering 33 times with 103 RBIs and an .893 OPS. Martinez is 36, so he may be limited in terms of contractual length, but should draw interest from a variety of teams looking for middle-of-the-order lineup protection.

9. Sonny Gray

2023 Stats: 8-8 with a 2.79 ERA, 2.83 FIP and a 5.3 WAR across 184 innings pitched

Age in 2024: 34

Contract Prediction: Three years, $69 million

Team Prediction: St. Louis Cardinals

Sonny Gray is a free agent after an excellent season for the Minnesota Twins. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Gray’s tenure with the New York Yankees didn’t go well, but in five years since leaving the Bronx, he’s 10th among all starting pitchers in WAR (16.3) and has been an All-Star twice (2019 and 2023). Gray recently turned 34, and is probably a better fit for a smaller market, given that he’s had his success pitching in Oakland, Cincinnati and Minnesota. But he should have plenty of teams interested in his services for multiple years.

8. 3B Matt Chapman

2023 Stats: .240/.330/.424 with 17 home runs, 54 RBIs, 62 walks, .755 OPS and a 3.5 WAR

Age in 2024: 31

Contract Prediction: Six years, $138 million

Team Prediction: Chicago Cubs

Chapman got off to a scalding-hot start at the plate in his contract year, hitting .384 with 21 RBIs in 27 games between March and April. But he came crashing back down to Earth, hitting just .205 with a .663 OPS after the All-Star Break.

The two-time Platinum Glove Award winner put together an excellent season defensively for the Toronto Blue Jays, finishing the season with 12 defensive runs saved and four outs above average. Teams will be interested in the strong fielding and power of Chapman, but any thought early in his career that he could be on the level of Nolan Arenado as an overall player has proven to be misguided.

7. LHP Jordan Montgomery

2023 Stats: 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA, 3.56 FIP and a 4.3 WAR across 188 2/3 innings pitched

Age in 2024: 31

Contract Prediction: Six years, $144 million

Team Prediction: Texas Rangers

Montgomery is hitting the free-agent market at the perfect time, having helped the Texas Rangers to win their first World Series title after a midseason trade from the St. Louis Cardinals. He posted a 3.20 ERA in 32 regular season starts, and then finished with a 2.90 ERA across 31 postseason innings.

The left-hander had Tommy John surgery back in 2018 while with the New York Yankees, but has rebounded nicely, logging 367 innings over the last two regular seasons. The southpaw should secure a lucrative deal on the open market, especially since teams won’t have to surrender draft compensation to sign him because he wasn’t eligible for the qualifying offer.

6. LHP Josh Hader

2023 Stats: 1.28 ERA and 2.69 FIP over 61 games; 33-for-38 on save attempts

Age in 2024: 30

Contract Prediction: Five years, $105 million

Team Prediction: Texas Rangers

Hader’s career had a hiccup in the Summer of 2022, but in seven seasons spent with the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres, he’s put himself on a Hall of Fame trajectory. Hader was an All-Star on a disappointing Padres team this past season, posting a minuscule 1.28 ERA in 61 games, while converting on nearly 87% of his save attempts.

Late-season collapses from veterans Craig Kimbrel and David Robertson should only help the market for Hader, who will likely be looking to top the five-year, $102 million deal that Edwin Díaz received from the New York Mets last offseason.

5. OF/1B Cody Bellinger

2023 Stats: .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs, 97 RBIs, 40 walks, .881 OPS and a 4.1 WAR

Age in 2024: 28

Contract Prediction: Eight years, $200 million

Team Prediction: San Francisco Giants

Cody Bellinger (left) is a free agent after a bounce-back season with the Chicago Cubs. (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

There’s a lot to like about about Bellinger, but he isn’t for the risk-averse. Bellinger was non-tendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers after he hit .203 with a .648 OPS between 2020 and 2022.

He rebounded nicely with the Chicago Cubs in 2023, slashing .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs, 97 RBIs and an .881 OPS. But beyond the three poor seasons already on his resume, there are some signs Bellinger could regress from the season he had in Chicago.

He finished this past season with a .319 batting average on balls in play, well above his career average of .285. And while he’s probably never going to match his NL MVP campaign from 2019, his difference in hard-hit percentage between the two campaigns — 49.2% in 2019; 29.2% in 2023 — is hard to not at least be a little concerned by.

Bellinger’s positional flexibility is extremely valuable, and he’s comfortably on the right side of 30. But there is evidence of how ugly things can get when he’s not right, and you do wonder how his back will age given the violent nature of his swing.

4. LHP Blake Snell

2023 Stats: 14-9 with a 2.25 ERA, 3.44 FIP and a 4.1 WAR across 180 innings pitched

Age in 2024: 31

Contract Prediction: Six years, $185 million

Team Prediction: Boston Red Sox

On one hand, Snell is about to become one of seven pitchers in MLB history to win Cy Young Awards in both leagues, so it’s impossible not to give him credit. On the other hand, Snell has pitched 180 innings just twice in his career, never sniffing 200. So this isn’t as though a workhorse like Roy Halladay or Max Scherzer is becoming a free agent.

Snell is a very good pitcher, but one that only pitched more than six innings in a start three times for the San Diego Padres in 2023. The contrast between him and Nola will be a fun one to watch on this year’s free-agent market.

3. RHP Aaron Nola

2023 Stats: 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA, 4.03 FIP and 3.9 WAR across 193 2/3 innings pitched

Age in 2024: 31

Contract Prediction: Six years, $190 million

Team Prediction: Chicago Cubs

Nola disappointed in a contract year, posting a 4.49 ERA and allowing a career-high 32 home runs. With that said, he was largely excellent in the postseason, posting a 2.35 ERA in four starts.

Even in a down year, Nola still logged 193 2/3 innings pitched, and since the start of 2018, only Gerrit Cole has pitched more frames than Nola’s 1,065 1/3. On three occasions, Nola has finished in the top seven in NL Cy Young Award voting, and he’s also pitched 190 or more innings four times.

Nola really never misses time, and while you wonder if he’ll be able to stay as healthy as he has in his career, his steadiness will draw a ton of interest. He has said he hopes to remain with the Phillies — who drafted him in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft — but the two sides weren’t able to reach a long-term deal when they had discussions back in Spring Training. If a team gives Nola an attainable seventh-year vesting option, that might be enough to win the bidding for his services.

2. RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto

2023 Stats (in NPB): 17-6 with a 1.16 ERA across 171 innings pitched

Age in 2024: 25

Contract Prediction: Eight years, $240 million

Team Prediction: New York Mets

In a pitching market where there are legitimate concerns about both Aaron Nola and Blake Snell — not to mention Julio Urías’ second domestic violence arrest taking him out of the picture altogether — Yamamoto may be the best full-time pitcher available.

Over seven seasons pitching for the Orix Buffaloes in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball, Yamamoto went 70-29 with a 1.82 ERA. He’s logged at least 171 innings in each of his last three campaigns in Japan, and recently tossed a 138-pitch complete game in Game 6 of the Japan Series.

Yamamoto is more than ready for both the workload and expectations that will come with signing a major deal with an MLB team. And given that he only turned 25 in August, there will be quite a few teams lined up with hopes that he could anchor their rotation for the better part of the next decade.

1. DH/RHP Shohei Ohtani

2023 Offensive Stats: .304/.412/.654 with 44 home runs, 95 RBIs, 91 walks, 1.066 OPS and a 6.6 WAR

2023 Pitching Stats: 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA, 4.00 FIP and a 2.4 WAR across 132 innings pitched

Age in 2024: 29

Contract Prediction: 13 years, $572 million

Team Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani is a free agent after years of anticipation. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Perhaps Barry Bonds’ offensive dominance in the early 2000s was so strong that you could come up with a greater three-season stretch than what Ohtani has had the last trio of seasons, but the examples of players with comparable runs can likely be counted on one hand, and probably not with all five fingers.

Ohtani is set to win his second AL MVP in three years, and sandwiched in between those two campaigns is a runner-up finish for the honor that also saw him post a top-five finish in AL Cy Young Award voting.

If not for the elbow surgery that will cost Ohtani a chance to pitch in 2024 and raises questions about the long-term viability of being a two-way player, he may well have topped over $600 million. As is, he’s one of the sport’s elite hitters, and there’s reason to think he’ll be an excellent pitcher for at least the front half of this contract.

Additionally, his presence increases the valuation of your organization and the international brand in a way that’s perhaps only comparable to Lionel Messi and LeBron James.

The Dodgers — hell-bent on making sure they land Ohtani over other West Coast teams like the San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners and incumbent Los Angeles Angels — will go to a 13th year with a new average annual value record of $44 million to secure his services.