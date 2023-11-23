Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn Aren’t Enough for a Cardinals Team Hoping To Contend

A disastrous 2023 campaign for the St. Louis Cardinals ended with a fifth-place finish in the NL Central. For the Cards, this was the first time they finished last in their division since all the way back in 1988.

With a roster that is so immensely talented on paper, this obviously cannot fly. Seeing a team with Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras turn themselves into cellar-dwellers was shocking.

It has long been clear that a shakeup was needed for this roster. That began at the end of the year, when Adam Wainwright officially retired and came off the books. Ryan Tepera, Jordan Montgomery and Drew VerHagen hit the free agent market as well.

Non-tenders removed Dakota Hudson, Juan Yepez, Jake Woodford and Andrew Knizner from the roster, too.