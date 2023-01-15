Blue Jays Sign International Free Agent Enmanuel Bonilla

January 15th is one of the biggest days in baseball for teams like the Toronto Blue Jays. While teams usually have deals in place with various players beforehand, this date marks the opening window for international free agency, which runs until December.

During this time, eligible international free agents are able to sign with any MLB team providing the club has enough funds via their assigned bonus pools. Players who sign for $10,000 or less do not count against the bonus pool.

As of publication, 49 of the 50 players from MLB Pipeline’s International Prospect list have signed with a team, with only 30th-ranked outfielder Tony Ruiz left to land a contract. Top-ranked catcher Ethan Salas, brother of Marlins prospect Jose Salas, landed the biggest signing bonus of the day, coming to terms with the San Diego Padres on a $5.6 million deal. A few others also landed deals over the $4.0 million mark.

Blue Jays sign seventh-ranked international prospect, outfielder Enmanuel Bonilla

One of those players was seventh-ranked prospect Enmanuel Bonilla, who earned a $4.1 million bonus from the Toronto Blue Jays. The righty batter was the top-ranked outfielder by MLB Pipeline, and the 6’1″ Dominican player made franchise history by signing the largest bonus handed out to an international free agent, per Scott Mitchell of TSN.