What’s Next in MLB Free Agency After Yoshinobu Yamamoto Deal?

That race will also benefit pitchers such as Marcus Stroman and Lucas Giolito, veteran arms who are part of a second tier of pitchers who come without the big price tags and will be coveted as well. With the top of the market set by Yamamoto, teams and desired pitchers can now begin to finalize what the rest of the winter’s deals will look like.

Teams who were hoping to win the Yamamoto sweepstakes already had their Plan Bs and Cs in place just in case. Now those plans are in full swing and it’s very likely to be a busy free agency period before the New Year begins.

More than a month has passed since Aaron Nola signed his seven-year, $172 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, so the balance between the contracts of Nola and Yamamoto will be weighed by those teams looking to make a deal.

Who is most desperate now?

Count the Yankees and Giants along with the Boston Red Sox among the teams perhaps most desperate to land one of the big name pitchers.

While San Francisco inked Jung Hoo Lee to solve their center field issues, the Giants, after being burned by Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa in previous offseasons, seem to still want to let the MLB world know they can play in the free agency game and win.

Also, don’t forget about teams like the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays.