2023 MLB Free Agent Tracker: Updates on Every Signing and Trade

The stove is burning hot right now, with top-tier free agents coming off the board and the first blockbuster trade of the offseason coming on Wednesday. Over the course of the offseason, this will be the place for you to go to stay up to date with everything that is going on with the hot stove.

First, let’s get to the big trade.

The Seattle Mariners are acquiring All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for a pair of pitchers.

Heading back to Toronto in exchange for Teoscar Hernández are right-handed reliever Erik Swanson and left-handed starter Adam Macko, sources tell me and @kileymcd. Swanson had a 1.68 ERA last year while Macko was in High-A. Hernández is a free agent after the 2023 season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 16, 2022

Erik Swanson is the big name going back to Toronto in this deal, giving them a top-notch reliever who is under control for three more seasons. Swanson not only pitched to a 1.68 ERA last year, but he also struck out 11.7 batter per nine, with a WHIP under 1.00 (0.913).