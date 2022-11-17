2023 MLB Free Agent Tracker: Updates on Every Signing and Trade
Live updates on every major trade and free agent signing made during Major League Baseball's offseason ahead of the 2023 campaign.
The stove is burning hot right now, with top-tier free agents coming off the board and the first blockbuster trade of the offseason coming on Wednesday. Over the course of the offseason, this will be the place for you to go to stay up to date with everything that is going on with the hot stove.
First, let’s get to the big trade.
The Seattle Mariners are acquiring All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for a pair of pitchers.
Erik Swanson is the big name going back to Toronto in this deal, giving them a top-notch reliever who is under control for three more seasons. Swanson not only pitched to a 1.68 ERA last year, but he also struck out 11.7 batter per nine, with a WHIP under 1.00 (0.913).
Along with Swanson, the Blue Jays are getting a quality pitching prospect in Adam Macko, who was listed as the Mariners No. 8 overall prospect by MLB.com. Still, the headlining piece to this deal is Hernandez, who now joins Julio Rodriguez in the Mariners outfield.
One of the most prolific sluggers in the game, Hernandez trails only Aaron Judge, Kyle Schwarber and Mookie Betts in home runs among outfielders since the start of the 2020 season. During that span, Hernandez has hit .283/.333/.519, with 73 home runs and a 132 wRC+. Unless extended, he will become a free agent after the season.
Free Agency Recap
So far in free agency, we have seen four of our top 20 free agents come off the board, while also seeing the top three relievers in our top 50 free agents all sign new deals. Here are the moves that have taken place so far:
- Edwin Diaz was the first domino to fall in free agency, signing a five-year, $102 million deal to remain a member of the New York Mets.
- Next we saw more relievers come off the board, as Robert Suarez re-signed with the Padres on a five-year, $46 million deal and Rafael Montero sign a three-year, $34.5 million deal to stay with the reigning champion Houston Astros.
- The Dodgers are reportedly bringing back Clayton Kershaw on a one-year deal, which will be worth around $20 million.
- Martin Perez and Joc Pederson were the only two free agents who accepted the $19.56 million qualifying offer, keeping them with the Rangers and Giants respectively.
- Tyler Anderson was extended a qualifying offer as well, but instead of accepting, the left-hander rejected the offer and signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels instead.
- Last but not least, Anthony Rizzo returned to the New York Yankees on a two-year deal that guarantees him $40 million. Rizzo will earn $17 million a year over the next two seasons, then the Yankees hold a $17 million club option for the 2025 season. If they decline, Rizzo will receive a $6 million buyout.
That is all the action we have seen unfold up to this point. With Winter Meeting on the horizon, expect plenty more baseball news in the near future and check back here often to get updates on everything that is taking place.