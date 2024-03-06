Top Rookies for Each NL West Team in 2024

2023 MiLB Stats (AA/AAA): .278/.378/.496 with 20 HR, 67 RBI, 36 SB

The D-backs won their first ROY Award last season, becoming the last team in Major League Baseball to finally do so. If they’re going to become the first club since the Dodgers in 2016 and ’17 to take home the honors in consecutive campaigns (Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger), it’ll require a massive effort from Jordan Lawlar.

Drafted sixth overall in 2021, Lawlar has been ranked no lower than 48th on the top 100 prospects lists at Baseball America, MLB Pipeline and Baseball Prospectus since the start of 2022. This fall, he came in at No. 6 on Just Baseball’s latest top 100 ranking.

The two-time Futures Game participant heads into 2024 on the heels of a solid showing at two levels last season. Lawlar’s numbers benefited from playing in the Triple-A Pacific Coast League, although he was nearly seven years younger than the average player.

Jordan Lawlar tied the game with this rocket to left. pic.twitter.com/vOft97RERv — Jesse Friedman (@JesseNFriedman) February 26, 2024

Andrew Saalfrank is currently the only rookie in line to make the D-backs Opening Day roster. However, the left-handed reliever won’t have the same impact as a 21-year-old shortstop with an intriguing mix of power and speed. Lawlar’s first cup of coffee last September wasn’t memorable, but his ability to steal a base earned him a place on Arizona’s postseason roster throughout all four rounds.

Torey Lovullo may have named Geraldo Perdomo the team’s starting shortstop entering the season, but Lawlar’s success in Reno will dictate how long it will be until a new shortstop era for the Snakes begins.