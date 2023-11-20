Colorado Rockies Top Prospects For 2024

9. Zac Veen – OF – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’4″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (9) – 2020 (COL) | ETA: 2024

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/50 40/50 35/45 60/60 45/55 50

Viewed by many as one of the highest upside bats in the 2020 class, Veen got off to a hot start to his career before Double-A pitching and injuries halted his momentum.

Offense

Standing at 6-foot-4 with long levers and plenty of projection on his frame, Veen found himself tinkering with his set up and pre-swing moves in his abbreviated 2023 season. It’s worth noting that he was dealing with a nagging wrist injury that would eventually end his season, but he has struggled with his timing and secondary stuff since he got his first taste of Double-A in 2022.

Veen has struggled to identify spin, often getting caught in between and looking rushed. He has flashed a decent feel for the barrel, providing hope for an average hit tool if he can find some more rhythm and consistency with his moves.

Though Veen’s frame suggests power potential, his exit velocities have been fringy as a pro. He is wiry with as much room to add strength as just about any prospect. Still just 22 years old with a wrist issue in the rearview mirror, it is still far too early to give up on Veen. 2024 will be a pivotal season for Veen to showcase some added impact and more consistent swing mechanics.

Defense/Speed

Best suited for a corner outfield spot, Veen’s plus speed helps him handle center field in a pinch, but is most impactful on the base paths. Before seeing his season cut short, he stole 22 bags on 24 tries in just 46 games. Veen stole 55 bags in 2022.

Outlook

Veen is an incredibly difficult prospect to project given the gap between what can be and what currently is. The wrist injury further clouded the lens as Veen did not get an opportunity to right the ship in 2023, which was just his age-21 season.

While it is too early to give up on Veen, it is fair to be skeptical if the projection that once had him looking like one of the most intriguing bats in the 2020 class will ever be realized. That said, Veen offers exciting wheels, room for more power and has flashed a feel to hit that could combine to make him an above average regular.

10. Sean Sullivan – LHP – (Single-A)

Height/Weight: 6’4″, 200 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 2nd Round (46), 2023 (COL) | ETA: 2026

FASTBALL Slider CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 60/70 40/45 50/60 40/50 50

Sullivan was the Robin to Rhett Lowder’s Batman for top-ranked Wake Forest this past spring, posting a mid-2.00’s ERA and an incredible 111/21 K/BB ratio. Unique angles from the left side with big whiff potential make Sullivan an intriguing arm with a reliever’s floor.

Arsenal

Tall and long limbed with a low release point, Sullivan is extremely deceptive. While his fastball sits in the low 90s, Sullivan averages around 7 feet of extension with spin rates around 2,500 RPM, causing the fastball to get in on hitters quickly.

Sullivan dominated with his heater at Wake Forest, using it roughly 75% of the time while holding opponents to a batting average around .150 with an in-zone whiff rate of 35% and chase rate just under 40%.

Of course, Sullivan will struggle to succeed against more challenging competition with such heavy fastball reliance, but he creates similar angles to Kyle Harrison of the Giants, who has succeeded at the upper levels with greater than 60% fastball usage. With his long, slender frame, Sullivan is a candidate to see his fastball velocity jump a couple ticks, which would make it a plus plus offering.

Sullivan’s feel for his two secondaries was inconsistent throughout his collegiate season, but he also did not need to throw his changeup or curveball much more than a combined 20% of the time because of how dominant his heater was.

His changeup is the better of the two secondaries, hovering in the low 80s with good arm side fade. His release point being both low and far towards the first base side makes it extremely difficult for right handed hitters to pick up, often geared up for a fastball and waving right over it.

Sullivan’s release point and the action of the pitch does make him susceptible to arm-side misses, landing the pitch for a strike only 55% of the time. With more consistent command, it could become a plus pitch.

Rounding out the arsenal is a fringy slider with decent shape, but the tendency to be a bit big, lacking some desired bite. It is a good pitch to back door right-handed hitters and steal strikes early in counts, but it is not the put away pitch he needs left on left. He only landed it for a strike around 54% of the time in 2023 and may benefit from tweaking it to a harder, shorter slider.

Outlook

Given Sullivan’s fastball dependency and lack of a projectable third pitch at this stage, there’s a significant amount of reliever risk with the southpaw. That said, he has flashed the ability to fill up the strike zone, posting one of the best K-BB figures in college baseball as a draft eligible Sophomore who transferred from the Big 10 (Northwestern) to the ACC (Wake Forest).

There’s reason to believe Sullivan can further develop his secondaries considering his limited experience and lack of need to throw them, but if he can’t stick as a starter, he has the goods to be a wipeout high leverage reliever.

11. Carson Palmquist – LHP – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’4″, 185 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 3rd Round (77) 2022 (COL) | ETA: 2025

FASTBALL SLIDER CHANGEUP Cutter COMMAND FV 55/55 55/55 40/50 40/40 40/45 50

An extremely funky lefty with decent stuff, Palmquist thrived in his first full pro season, carving through High-A before showing well in Double-A. Palmquist made the move from the the closer role to the rotation for the University of Miami in his junior season, making 2023 not only his first full pro season, but also only his second season as a starter since high school.

Though he only operates in the low 90s, Palmquist’s outrageously low release height of 4.6 feet and ability to hide the ball with an inward twist and whip-around delivery helps him generate plenty of whiff. At 4.6 feet, Palmquist’s release height is lower than any qualified MLB starter while averaging 14 inches of horizontal break. He picked up a 16% swinging strike rate on his fastball in 2023.

His slider is a comfortably above average pitch in the mid 70s, but was inconsistent from a command perspective. Palmquist’s low 80s changeup flashes average and he will mix in a fringy cutter. Similar to fellow funky lefty Sean Sullivan, Palmquist has the floor of a big league reliever, but with some further refinement of his secondaries, he could stick as a starter.

12. Dyan Jorge – SS – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’3″, 170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $2.8M – 2022 (COL) | ETA: 2026

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/55 35/45 30/35 60/60 50/55 50

A glove-first shortstop with a contact-oriented approach, Jorge enjoyed a strong showing in the Complex League before holding his own in Low-A. His power is well below average, posting a 90th percentile exit velocity of just 99 MPH and average exit velocity of 82 MPH. There’s some hope that Jorge can tap into more power as his 6-foot-3, 170 pound frame provides ample projection. His approach is advanced.

Jorge is a plus runner who moves his feet really well at shortstop with clean actions and an above average arm. He should have no issue sticking at the position. Defense, speed and bat-to-ball skills could make Jorge a light-hitting everyday shortstop.

13. Benny Montgomery – OF – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 6’4″, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (8) – 2021 (COL) | ETA: 2026

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/30 55/65 45/55 70/70 50/60 50

An incredible athlete with elite tools, Montgomery’s chaotic swing has created skepticism as to whether he will ever be able to hit enough to reach his potential. His loud hitch was long a point of contention from his detractors, and while Montgomery has been able to tone down the move a bit, it is still disruptive to his timing.

Another challenge for Montgomery has been his premature forward move, which causes his barrel to drag. The fact that he has been able to compete despite the swing inefficiencies is a testament to Montgomery’s freakish athleticism. The hitch could be subdued enough to get away with if he cleans up the lower half.

Montgomery has flashed exit velocities as high as 113 MPH, but his swing inefficiencies resulted in a ground ball rate of 63% in 2023. He hedges the whiff with a patient approach, chasing just 23% of the time.

A plus plus runner, Montgomery has the goods to stick in center field and has gradually improved as a base stealing threat. There’s few prospects–if any–outside of their org’s top 10 with more upside than Montgomery, however there’s very real concerns that he may never hit enough.

14. Hunter Goodman – OF/1B – (MLB)

Height/Weight: 5’11″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (109) – 2021 (COL) | ETA: 2024

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/30 65/65 60/60 45/45 30/35 45+

Big power is the name of the game for Goodman, leading all Minor League hitters with 70 home runs since the start of the 2022 season. He made some impressive strides in the bat-to-ball department in 2023, cutting down his whiff rates by around 5% and his chase rate by nearly 10%.

The hit tool is still below average, with the likelihood of striking out around 30% of the time, however his 2023 improvements provide optimism that he can hit enough to tap into his easy plus power enough to stick in the big leagues.

A converted catcher, Goodman split time between the outfield and first base, but is better suited for the latter. His plus arm helps his case in right field. With ridiculous numbers against left-handed pitching since the start of 2022 (1.162 OPS), the 2021 fourth round pick looks like a potential platoon power bat.

15. Jordy Vargas – RHP – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $500K, 2021 (COL) | ETA: 2026

FASTBALL Curveball CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 50/55 50/60 40/50 35/45 45

An athletic right-hander with a loose, quick arm, Vargas has some loud stuff that he is still working to harness. His fastball sits 93-95 MPH, touching 96 MPH and flashes some late arm side run. The pitch can flatten out at times, but plays as an above average heater when he is generating late life to his arm side.

Vargas’ best out pitch is a mid 70s curveball with solid depth and two-plane break. He struggled to command the pitch, landing it for a strike just 52% of the time. It flashes plus when he is around the zone with it. Rounding out the arsenal is a fringy changeup that flashes average when Vargas has a feel for it. He sprayed the pitch for much of 2023, with a strike rate below 50%.

For Vargas to realize his potential on the mound, he will need to make some major strides with his feel for his secondaries as his fastball does not generate enough whiff to get away with elevated usage.

Other Names to Watch

Warming Bernabel – INF – (Double-A): Limited to just 91 games due to injury in 2023, Bernabel disappointed in his Double-A debut, hitting .225 with just two stolen bases and a .608 OPS. However, we need to remind ourselves that Bernabel couldn’t legally drink until early June of this year. Already having a Double-A season under his belt, Bernabel has plenty of time to recapture his prospect intrigue from a season ago.

Gabriel Hughes – RHP – (Double-A): The former two-way player will be sidelined for the entirety of the 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John Surgery, but the tenth overall pick in 2022 has a fastball/slider combination that will at the very least push him into a major league bullpen.

Ryan Ritter – MIF – (Double-A): Ritter has always had excellent defensive tools, but the former Kentucky Wildcat tapped into unforeseen power in hitter-friendly environments in 2023. On top of going 20-25 in the stolen base department, he launched 24 homers in 119 games in his first full professional season. Ritter offers a high floor with his speed and defense, but offensive impact is the next step.

Victor Vodnik – RHP – (MLB): A Rule 5 Draft candidate last offseason, Vodnik stayed with Atlanta and was the main return to Colorado in the Pierce Johnson deal at this year’s trade deadline. His first taste of the big leagues didn’t go all too well, but he still logged a 3.35 ERA in 53.2 IP in the minor leagues in 2023.

Isaiah Coupet – LHP – (Single-A): Coupet didn’t turn 21 until after his season concluded, and it was an excellent professional debut after posting 12.8 K/9 and under 3.0 BB/9 in over 50 innings at Ohio State this past spring. While his fastball doesn’t jump off the page, he is a spin machine, ripping off both a sharp slider and a tumbling curveball.

Kyle Karros – 3B – (Single-A): The son of longtime big leaguer Eric Karros, Kyle had a decent season at UCLA before being taken in the fifth round of this past year’s draft. While the power hasn’t truly reared its head just yet, he walks almost as often as he strikes out and has staying power at third base.

Coco Montes – UTIL – (MLB): A utility infielder who enjoyed an uptick in power in conjunction with improved contact rates in 2023, Montes dominated the PCL on his way to an MLB debut. He could be a decent bench piece.

Jimmy Herron – OF – (Triple-A): A former third round pick, Herron has flown under the radar since being traded to the Rockies organization, but has consistently put up solid numbers. He can play all three outfield spots with a good feel to hit and sneaky pop. He’s a fourth outfield type.