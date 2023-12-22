The Dodgers Land Yoshinobu Yamamoto on $325 Million Deal

Yamamoto is a five-time NPB All-Star. He has won the Pacific League MVP in each of the last three seasons. He is the only player in NPB history to throw no-hitters in back-to-back seasons and win three consecutive triple crowns.

There’s a reason this young gun caused such a fierce bidding war.

Indeed, Yamamoto’s deal with the Dodgers will pay him $325 million over 12 years, shattering the previous record for an overseas free agent. By total value, it is the largest contract for a pitcher in MLB history, surpassing Gerrit Cole’s nine-year, $324 million pact by $1 million. And keep in mind, the Dodgers also have to pay a $50.6 million posting fee to Yamamoto’s former team, the Orix Buffaloes.

Also of note: Unlike Ohtani’s mega-deal, this contract does not involve any deferrals. In fact, Yamamoto will earn $50 million as a signing bonus up front.

The Yankees reportedly offered $300 million over ten years, a slightly higher annual salary, but Yamamoto opted for a record-setting number with the Dodgers instead. It’s not hard to see why.

If a pitcher is going to sign on with any franchise through his age-36 season, the Dodgers are an excellent choice.