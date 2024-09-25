NL Rookie of the Year Race Shows Why We Need Two Awards

The 2024 National League Rookie of the Year race has been one for the ages.

Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Jackson Merrill of the San Diego Padres remain neck and neck in a historic two-man battle for the hardware as we enter the final week of the regular season. In the coming days, each player will look to put the finishing touches on his tremendous rookie campaign.

The award race has featured plenty of twists and turns throughout the season. When Skenes burst onto the scene back in May, it felt as if he was the runaway favorite to win the award, and the betting odds reflected that for quite some time.

And yet, Jackson Merrill has continued to consistently produce at a very high level. He has also managed to elevate his game as the season has progressed – so much so that he overtook Skenes as the favorite to win NL Rookie of the Year a few weeks back, despite Skenes’ ascension to stardom.