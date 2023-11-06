San Francisco Giants Top Prospects For 2024

Defense/Speed

A plus plus runner, McCray offers immense value both in the outfield and on the bases. He covers a ridiculous amount of ground in center with good jumps and elite closing speed. His above average arm is the icing on the cake of a plus defensive profile in center.

On the bases, McCray is a nightmare for pitchers and catchers, stealing 52 bases on 62 tries last season, while easily traveling from first to third on hard hit singles.

Outlook

The questions around the hit tool keep McCray from entering the next Future Value tier, but he has the tools to be an everyday center fielder. That said, his plus defense and elite speed gives him a great chance of becoming a fourth outfielder if the bat does not come along much further. There’s some similarities to Trent Grisham, but the Giants are likely hoping he can hit a bit more.

9. Reggie Crawford – 1B/LHP – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’4″, 235 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (30), 2022 (SF) | ETA: 2027

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/35 60/60 50/60 40/40 45/55 50 Crawford Hitting Scouting Grades

FASTBALL Curveball CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 70/70 50/60 30/45 35/45 55 Crawford Pitching Scouting Grades

Another two-way player in this Giants system, Crawford flashed exciting ability both on the mound and at the plate during his time at UCONN, but had his collegiate career cut short due to Tommy John Surgery. The Giants were so intrigued by his upside that they took him 30th overall.

Offense

A big, powerful hitter, Crawford is an imposing figure at the plate who does not get cheated. At 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, he produces plus exit velocities with little effort, often going the other way with authority.

The challenge for Crawford has been swing and miss, which was even an issue for him in college. There’s some stiffness to his swing as well as length, which not only results in more whiff in the zone, but also an approach that is too expansive.

If Crawford can even become a fringy hitter, his easy plus power gives him a chance to be productive, but he will also need to cut down on the chase. Defensively, he has the goods to be a strong defender at first base with soft hands and good actions.

Pitching

Crawford projects better on the mound right now, where he can run his fastball up to 99 MPH, sitting mostly 95-97 MPH in 1-2 inning spurts as he made his return from Tommy John Surgery. It features good carry from a relatively low release point, picking up plenty of whiff at the top of the zone.

Working off of his heater is a slurvy breaking ball in the 82-85 mph range that flashes plus with two-plane break. He picked up a 23% whiff rate and 40% chase rate on the pitch in his 19 innings of work in 2023, landing it for a strike around 62% of the time.

Rounding out his arsenal is a nascent changeup that he struggled to locate. He went to it around 15% of the time, but really struggled to find a feel for it, landing it for a strike at a 44% clip. Coming off of Tommy John Surgery and not needing to throw the changeup much as an amateur make it understandable that the pitch is a work in progress, but he will need to make some major gains for it to be a viable third offering.

His command is fringy, but he is great athlete who should be able to develop into average command.

Outlook

Crawford has long been a tough prospect to peg. His offensive profile is volatile, as is his pitching profile, yet he his trying to do both. He is so talented and projectable that it is worth giving the two-way thing a little more runway, but he will most likely find big league success on the mound.

10. Wade Meckler – OF – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 5’10″, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 8th Round (256) – 2022 (SF) | ETA: 2024

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 60/60 30/35 30/30 50/50 50/55 45+

A plus hitter with the ability to play all three outfield spots, Meckler lit the upper minors on fire, earning a big league shot in less than 100 Minor League games.

Offense

Starting slightly open and stacked on his back side while up on the ball of his front foot, Meckler’s set up almost puts him right into his launch position.

Featuring minimal pre-swing movement, sees the ball early and makes a lot of contact as well as good swing decisions. He features minimal power, with a max exit velocity of just 103 mph and average exit velocity of 85 mph. Both figures would be among the lowest in MLB.

His contact rates were among some of the best in the Minor Leagues while chasing at just a 16% clip. Meckler has displayed the ability to circumvent bottom of the barrel exit velocities in the minors with his knack for hitting and getting on base, but few hitters succeed in an everyday MLB role with so little impact.

Even a marginal gain in power could help Meckler’s overall profile pretty significantly, but his speed should generally help him be a high BABIP guy.

Defense/Speed

A plus runner, Meckler is a solid defender in all three outfield spots with good reads and a fringy arm that could make him best suited for left field. Stolen bases should become a more prominent part of his game as he gets more comfortable being aggressive on the base paths. He stole 13 bags on 17 tries last season.

Outlook

The upside may be limited for Meckler, but his polish and feel for the game stood out as he made his MLB debut hardly a year after being selected in the 8th round. He has a fourth outfielder’s profile with a chance to be an average regular, but it seems likely that the Giants have a big leaguer in some capacity in Meckler.

11. Aeverson Arteaga – SS – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 6’1, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1M – 2019 (SF) | ETA: 2025

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/45 50/50 40/50 50/50 55/60 45+

A fantastic defender with sneaky pop, Arteaga is a high probability big leaguer who will need to hit more to be a regular.

Offense

Previously starting with his hands above his shoulder and active while in his stance, Arteaga now sets up with his bat rested on his shoulder to aid more consistent timing. He still utilizes a toe tap, but no longer from the pidgin-toed front foot position he previously set up with. Arteaga did not make the changes until late in the season, but simplifying things should help him make more consistent contact.

He possesses a decent feel to hit, but is aggressive, chasing 35% of the time. While his overall contact rates are roughly average, but he connects at an above average rate within the zone (85% Z-contact).

Arteaga makes deep contact with gap to gap juice to all fields, but flashes average power when he catches balls a bit more out front and to his pull side. His 31% fly ball rate should help his average raw power convert to average game power with the ability to hit around 15 homers.

Defense/Speed

Though he is just an average runner, Arteaga’s first step is impressive on the left side of the infield with smooth hands and a plus arm capable of making throws from different angles. He reads hops well and frequently puts himself in great position to make plays. His plus glove is probably the best in the Giants system. A heady baserunner, Arteaga will opportunistically swipe bags and provides some value on the base paths.

Outlook

Though Arteaga did not make the offensive leap many were hoping to see in his age 20 season, he saw an uptick in his average exit velocity as well as 90th percentile exit velocity (103 mph) while improving his zone contact rate from 79% to 85%.

To reach his average offensive potential, Arteaga will need to cut down on his high chase rates and hit breaking balls better, but 2023 was not the step backwards offensively that his wRC+ may suggest. It will be interesting to see if his adjustments in the box over the last couple weeks of the season could help him take a step forward with the stick in 2024.

Regardless, his glove gives him a strong chance of becoming at least a bench piece at the highest level.

12. Landen Roupp – RHP – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’4″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 12th Round (356), 2021 (SF) | ETA: 2025

FASTBALL Curveball SLIDER Changeup COMMAND FV 50/55 70/70 40/50 30/40 50/55 45+

The 25-year-old Roupp was limited to just 10 starts in 2023 due to an undisclosed injury, but impressed with Richmond, allowing just six earned runs while punching out 42 and walking nine in 31.0 IP. Since being drafted out of UNC-Wilmington in 2021, Roupp has logged a 2.40 ERA in 146.1 minor league innings.

Arsenal

Roupp’s primary weapon is a devastating curveball in the upper 70s that averages 18 inches of horizontal break and nine inches of vertical break at around 3,000 RPMs. He threw the pitch more than his fastball in 2023 (45% usage), holding opponents to a .130 batting average while landing it for a strike just under 70% of the time.

His two-seam fastball features plenty of arm side run, running in on right-handed hitters as an effective weak contact and ground ball inducer at 93-94 mph. The pitch has some dramatic splits, with left-handed hitters posting a batting average above .300 against it since the start of 2022 while righties have hit just .210.

Roupp will mix in a decent sweeper that flashes average in the upper 70s as well as a below average changeup in the upper 80s.

Outlook

There’s a fair amount of reliever risk with Roupp given his curveball dependency and splits, but he has the stuff and command to be a solid swing man who can turn a lineup over once or twice.

Adding a four seam fastball could really help Roupp’s chances of sticking in the rotation as his low release point should help the pitch play up well to lefties and mitigate the gap in his splits. With a four seam fastball, Roupp’s arsenal would look much like Seth Lugo’s.

Not much information was disclosed in regards to Roupp’s injury in 2023, but assuming he is healthy by Spring Training, he has a chance to reach the big leagues sometime next season.

13. Hayden Birdsong – RHP – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’4″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (85), 2021 (SF) | ETA: 2025

FASTBALL Slider Curveball Changeup COMMAND FV 55/55 50/60 45/55 30/40 35/45 45

A tall right-hander with a low-effort delivery and projectable stuff, Birdsong comes with some reliever risk, but intriguing upside.

Arsenal

Though he features a four pitch mix, Birdsong relied on his fastball heavily in 2023, using around 60% of the time. The pitch sits 94-96 MPH, averaging just under 20 inches of induced vertical break. Despite the heavy reliability, Birdsong held hitters to a .250 batting average with his fastball and a strong 13.5% swinging strike rate.

Working off of his fastball is a pair of breaking balls that flash above average. The slider sits in the low 80s with around 12 inches of horizontal break and a bit more vertical break than a traditional sweeper. It features sharp, late break, making it effective against both lefties and righties. The pitch would likely play closer to plus if he could command it a bit better.

Birdsong’s curveball has good depth in the upper 70s with around 15 inches of vertical break. When he locates it towards the bottom of the zone, it is an effective strikeout pitch, but he had the tendency to leave it elevated at times. Opponents hit below .200 against Birdsong’s breaking balls with a chase rate of 30%, but he landed the two pitches for a strike just 58% of the time.

Rounding out the arsenal is a changeup in the upper 80s that the right-hander only mixed in a couple times per start. It flashes decent fade and can be a pitch that he mixes in to lefties behind the two breaking balls if he can find a better feel for it, but it is currently below average.

Outlook

A big build with good stuff Birdsong is still getting acclimated to starting, as he mostly was used as a reliever in his collegiate career at Eastern Illinois. The rawness is both intriguing and concerning as there is a chance that Birdsong could wind up back in the bullpen if his secondary command does not improve. But, there is also the exciting thought of what could be if his feel to pitch continues to improve.

14. Joe Whitman – LHP – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’4″, 200 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 2nd Round (69) – 2023 (SF) | ETA: 2026

FASTBALL SLIDER CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 50/50 50/60 35/45 50/55 45

Whitman struggled through his first couple collegiate seasons at Purdue before transferring to Kent State where things clicked for him on the bump. A dominant start on the Cape ahead of the MLB Draft helped bolster his stock as an intriguing, late-blooming southpaw.

Arsenal

A three-pitch mix dominated by his fastball and slider, Whitman sits 91-93 mph with his heater from a three-quarter release. There’s some effort in his delivery, but he made massive gains with his overall mechanics in 2023. He touched 96 mph a few times in 2023, seeing his average fastball velocity increase a tick as the season progressed.

His best pitch is his low 80s slider with late break that flashes plus from his three-quarters slot. The late horizontal bite of the pitch makes it effective to hitters from both sides of the plate, often burying under the hands of lefties or sweeping away from righties. Opponents hit well under .200 against the pitch in his 15 collegiate starts last year.

His third offering is a firm changeup that is a work in progress, but has flashed average. His slider and fastball were enough to mow down right-handed hitters in college, but he mixed the change in around 10% of the time to opposite-handed hitters.

Outlook

Potential for a decent three pitch mix with above average command, Whitman has a chance to develop into a No. 4 or No. 5 starter. His plus slider and deceptive release point elevate his floor as a potential left-handed setup man, but he should get plenty of opportunity to prove it as a starter.

Being a late bloomer, it wouldn’t be crazy to see the 6-foot-4 southpaw make another leap in 2024, which would really solidify his chances to stick as a starter.

15. Trevor McDonald – RHP – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 11th Round (326) – 2019 (SF) | ETA: 2025

FASTBALL Curveball CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 50/55 50/60 40/50 40/50 45

A highly-regarded prep arm in the 2019 Draft, the Giants shelled out $800K to sign McDonald away from South Alabama. The 22-year-old right-hander has performed well at each stop thus far, with a 2.66 ERA in 223 professional innings. He got a late start to this year due to an arm issue, but dominated to an ERA of 0.78 in 34 2/3 High-A innings upon returning from the IL.

Arsenal

A solid three pitch mix built for picking up ground balls, McDonald’s arsenal features a heavy sinker, a sweeping curve and a changeup that flashes plenty of arm side fade. The fastball sits 93-95 mph with around 16 inches of horizontal run and just 8 inches of vertical break. The bowling-ball action helped him pick up a ground ball rate over 60% on the pitch with low exit velocities.

Working off of his fastball is a low 80s sweeping curveball that flashes plus with two-plane break. His command of the pitch can be inconsistent at time, but he still picks up plenty of chase as well as whiff within the zone. Since the start of 2022, McDonald has picked up a 22% swinging strike rate with the pitch while holding opponents to a .170 batting average.

The third offering for McDonald is an upper 80s changeup that flashes average or a bit better with good arm side fade. It’s is go-to weapon against left-handed hitters, who have posted a 17% swinging strike rate against the pitch since the start of 2022.

Outlook

McDonald has reworked his delivery some to increase his likelihood of sticking as a starter, but there’s reason to believe that his short arm action may not be conducive to starting.

When on the mound, McDonald has demonstrated the ability to turn a lineup over a couple times as well as get both lefties and righties out consistently with his arsenal, but he will likely need to compile something close to his 2022 inning total of 101 1/3 to fend off a move to the bullpen. Regardless, it looks like the Giants have a big league arm in some capacity with McDonald.

Other Names to Watch

Maui Ahuna – SS – (CPX): Looking like a surefire first round talent after his 2022 season at Kansas, Ahuna’s 2023 campaign at Tennessee got off to a delayed start due to NCAA eligibility issues. His “down year” with the Vols dropped his slash line from .396/.479/.634 to .312/.425/.537. The Hawaiian did punch out far more than he did as a Jayhawk, but the high-level defensive shortstop will look to put together a strong debut season in ’24 after falling to the fourth round in the 2023 draft.

Vaun Brown – OF – (Double-A): Brown started his age-24 season in Low-A in 2022, but slashed .346/.437/.623 with 23 HR and 44 SB en route to the best season in Minor League Baseball. Injuries plagued his age-25 campaign this past year, limiting him to just 50 games at the Double-A level. Brown will be more than two years older than the average Double-A hitter on Opening Day next spring, but the power/speed combo that made him burst onto the scene in ’22 is enough to make him a name to watch.

Carson Seymour – RHP – (Double-A): Seymour started his college career at Dartmouth but was taken by San Francisco in the sixth round in 2021 out of Kansas State. The 24-year-old posted an ERA just a tick under 4.00 across 112.2 IP with Double-A Richmond this past season, but showcased both stuff and command with a 114/43 K/BB ratio. Seymour should provide starting pitching depth in the near future, using a mid-90s sinker to stay in the ballpark.

Adrian Sugastey – C – (High-A): Signed for $525k out of Panama in 2019, Sugastey has a rifle for an arm and a good feel to hit at the plate. He’s aggressive and lacks much impact, but he enjoyed a nice leap in the power department in 2023 with improvements behind the dish as well.

Diego Velasquez – MIF – (Low-A): Velasquez turned 20 years old shortly after completing a full season with Low-A San Jose in 2023, slashing .298/.387/.434 as a teenager off the Complex. Power wasn’t a big part of Velasquez’s game, pumping just eight home runs in a hitter-friendly environment. However, the switch-hitter showcased the speed this season, swiping 23 bags on 29 attempts.

Tyler Fitzgerald – OF – (Triple-A): Though he strikes out a fair amount, Fitzgerald blended his power and speed as effectively as ever last season, launching 22 homers while swiping 32 bags between Double-A and Triple-A prior to earning a big league cameo. His versatility could make him a decent bench piece.

Jairo Pomares – OF – (High-A): Injuries wiped out Pomares’ 2023 campaign, but the power-hitting outfield has too much offensive upside to write off. He will need to cut down on the whiff, but his 90th percentile exit velocity of 106 mph paired with the ability to drive the ball in the air with some consistency gives him exciting power potential if he can hit some.